A sad side of ‘transitioning’ the media seldom reports

A body found in Memorial Park’s Prospect Lake a week ago has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The body of Brianna Carlisle, 43, was found March 9, according to the Coroner’s Office.

About three years ago, Steve French transitioned to Brianna and legally changed his name, said ex-wife Shatasha Honegger. But at the beginning of this year, Brianna began to transition back to living as Steve, she said.

Honegger described him as “an incredibly kind, caring, loving person” who leaves behind two 17-year-old children, a boy and a girl.

He was “a wonderful, sweet and kind person” who liked to play video games and frequent the Zodiac, a downtown bar and music venue, said Gen Herndon, a friend, in a Facebook message to The Gazette.

