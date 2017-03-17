A body found in Memorial Park’s Prospect Lake a week ago has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.
The body of Brianna Carlisle, 43, was found March 9, according to the Coroner’s Office.
About three years ago, Steve French transitioned to Brianna and legally changed his name, said ex-wife Shatasha Honegger. But at the beginning of this year, Brianna began to transition back to living as Steve, she said.
Honegger described him as “an incredibly kind, caring, loving person” who leaves behind two 17-year-old children, a boy and a girl.
He was “a wonderful, sweet and kind person” who liked to play video games and frequent the Zodiac, a downtown bar and music venue, said Gen Herndon, a friend, in a Facebook message to The Gazette.
A sad side of ‘transitioning’ the media seldom reports,
Waiting for the punchline.
There is a high level of suicides among “post-transition” transgenders, after they discover that a gender change or sex-change surgery was not the life-transforming panacea they expected it to be. These people are SICK, and need to be treated for their mental illness, not CELEBRATED and ENCOURAGED in their sickness, like the liberal left insists on doing, and tries to bully everybody ELSE into doing.
The liberal stance on transgenders is equivalent to designating schizophrenia or bipolarism as “just another lifestyle” and bullying everybody into pretending that being subject to psychotic episodes is a “normal” occurrence to be celebrated and accorded “protected” status as yet ANOTHER entitled minority.
… yes indeed, they do not state at all the very high suicide rate of these people. They were fed a lie … believed a lie … and when the lie was finally seen for what it was – is, they “lost hope” …
I have often mentioned that fact to liberals, but they never understand. There is no actual issue with their gender. THE ISSUE IS IN THEIR DAMN MIND and the time we STOP coddling their insanity and actually treat it we will be better as a society imo…
Christians are often called haters for not embracing gender dysphoria…but it is not hate, it is love that compels us to reach out to people who are struggling and encourage them to see themselves as God sees them…precious in his sight, the way he created us, male and female. So sad that our culture causes the truth to be silenced in the (false) name of compassion.
Love the picture above for how it so precisely conveys the confusion, but they did place the heads in the wrong place