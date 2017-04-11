A Punch in the Nose

This is why we elected Donald Trump president.
Certainly not to engage in any more regime change or, God forbid, nation building in the Mideast, but to at least deliver a bloody nose to some bad actors who crossed the line, or multiple lines, in open defiance of the United States.
Believe me, nobody — except for maybe John McCain and Lindsey Graham — wants any more American boots on the ground in Syria. But how could Trump stand by and just watch the Syrians use the chemical weapons the Obama administration had repeatedly assured us no longer exist?
Would most of Trump’s voters have ordered what he did Thursday night? No, absolutely not. But what was the alternative, Hillary Clinton? The woman who demanded the death of Gadhafi, who didn’t even realize her idiocy would create a failed state, who instead laughed about it and publicly said, “We came, we saw, he died.”
Compared to Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama (who precipitously pulled the troops out of Iraq which led to the rise of ISIS), Donald J. Trump is a strategic genius.
So much of what this new administration is about is cleaning up the catastrophic failures of the previous regime, from Obamacare and open borders to this show of force in Syria.
And the alt-left media, which 72 hours ago was accusing the Russians of subverting American democracy, have turned on a dime and are now concerned about the effect of the attacks on U.S.-Russian relations.
Headline in The New York Times:
“Syria Strike Puts U.S. Relationship With Russia at Risk.”
What relationship? I thought the evil Russkies were conspiring with the evil Trump. That’s what the Times was saying as late as Thursday.
This is 1984-style stuff. There’s no journalism here, just agitprop in the service of the larger agenda. Orwell’s Ministry of Truth had nothing on the modern fake-news media.
But it’s not working. Trump’s poll numbers are down, but guess what, that’s being reported by the same outlets that said on Nov. 8 that Hillary had a 91-99 percent chance of winning the election.
Gorsuch couldn’t be confirmed, but now he has been. Illegal immigrant entries on the southern border are way down. The judicial filibuster is dead. The stock market is up, consumer confidence is through the roof. And after the strikes in Syria, how does any Democrat go on even the CNN or MSNBC parody-newscasts and say that Trump is in bed with Putin?
Why don’t they run sound of Susan Rice boldly lying yet again, this time on Jan. 16, about yet another Obama administration triumph in foreign policy, the removal of chemical weapons from Syria.
“We managed to accomplish that goal far more thoroughly,” she bragged, “than we could have by some limited strikes against chemical targets by getting the entirety of the declared stockpile removed.”
Again, very few people who voted for Trump want any more of this make-the-world-safe-for-democracy nonsense. It’s unsettling enough to have a relative handful of U.S. military assisting our allies around Mosul and Raqqa.
But what are the alternatives, given the disasters and the lies of the last eight years?
And Trump calls them out on it. Plus, he doesn’t kowtow to the Democrat media industrial complex. He blows off the White House Correspondents dinner. He doesn’t fill out a stupid bracket during March Madness.
Would any Trump voter I know have hit that Syrian airbase? No. But he still did the right thing.
A Punch in the Nose,
Let’s hope President Trump doesn’t listen to the “nation-builder” contingent. The fact is, we should NOT remove Assad. For ALL his faults–and they are MANY–Assad protects the rights of ALL religions–including Christians–in Syria. Moreover, the strong-arm dictator is the ONLY type of government that seems to work in these Middle Eastern hellholes, and every TIME we go in and REMOVE one of those strong-arm dictators, CHAOS and massive loss of human life is the result.
Should said dictators be prevented from committing mass-murder on their “subjects,” and punished if they do? Yes–the same way Assad was punished for his use of chemical weapons. Moreover, those chemical weapons need to be removed and DESTROYED.
But as far as making Syria “more Democratic”, that is a recipe for even MORE chaos than Syria already has! The truth is, the Middle East (except or Israel) is populated with ignorant and primitive 7th Century BARBARIANS who are simply NOT CAPABLE of self-rule! Yes, Assad might beat, imprison, torture and even KILL some of them. But compared to the chaos and massive loss of human life that will SURELY result if we try YET AGAIN to introduce “democracy” into a country that is not ready for it, that is a SMALL PRICE to pay for relative stability. We need to focus on getting rid of ISIS! That, more than ANYTHING, would help to “stabilize” Syria and several other countries.
“The truth is, the Middle East (except or Israel) is populated with ignorant and primitive 7th Century BARBARIANS who are simply NOT CAPABLE of self-rule!”
Oleteabag, you are correct but it is not politically correct and the libs would definitely hate that. The truth is that liberals LOVE people who are not educated enough or smart enough participating in their version of democracy. They want to brainwash and propagandize voters so they can get power then lie, cheat, and steal their way to great wealth and subjugate the masses completely. If enough subjects are smart enough to vote against them, well that is what pre-filled out ballots are for, just like the ones found in two major US cities which were already filled out for hillary.
Thank you, Oleteabag, for being one of the few on this site who realizes that Assad is, ultimately, a stabilizing force in the region. If we keep doing the things we’ve been doing since the 90’s in that region (destabilizing governments, trying to build nations from unsuitable material), we will continue to have no real influence there.
Getting rid of ISIS is a good start, but working with Assad to stabilize his country. Today, he can’t work to improve his people’s lives – and, based on some of the work he did prior to the civil war, he would like to – without providing direct aid to those trying to kill him.
We should ask ourselves why this war started before we get involved. It was started when ISIS (Sunni Islam) decided Assad wasn’t mean enough to his Shite and christian countrymen (Assad is theoretically Shite, so no surprise). So, unless we want to be involved in a religious war for the next 1000 years or so, we need to stay out of it, or at least be on the more civilized side.
How many innocents have ISIS murdered, or, in some ways worse, maimed? And most of those were intentional, as opposed to Assad’s targeting ISIS forces and incidentally killing civilians being used as human shields. If ISIS gets an effective pass, and Assad is held to the higher standard, all this does is guarantee more children will be used as shields, more will be killed and maimed, and the war will go on much longer.
While he might be willing to fight isis, imo the death and blood shed he leaves behind as he fights everyone not loyal, is not worth him fighting isis.. I say pop 50 tommahawks onto RAQUA, and another 2 into his palace!!!
