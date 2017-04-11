A Punch in the Nose

This is why we elected Donald Trump president.

Certainly not to engage in any more regime change or, God forbid, nation building in the Mideast, but to at least deliver a bloody nose to some bad actors who crossed the line, or multiple lines, in open defiance of the United States.

Believe me, nobody — except for maybe John McCain and Lindsey Graham — wants any more American boots on the ground in Syria. But how could Trump stand by and just watch the Syrians use the chemical weapons the Obama administration had repeatedly assured us no longer exist?

Would most of Trump’s voters have ordered what he did Thursday night? No, absolutely not. But what was the alternative, Hillary Clinton? The woman who demanded the death of Gadhafi, who didn’t even realize her idiocy would create a failed state, who instead laughed about it and publicly said, “We came, we saw, he died.”

Compared to Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama (who precipitously pulled the troops out of Iraq which led to the rise of ISIS), Donald J. Trump is a strategic genius.

So much of what this new administration is about is cleaning up the catastrophic failures of the previous regime, from Obamacare and open borders to this show of force in Syria.

And the alt-left media, which 72 hours ago was accusing the Russians of subverting American democracy, have turned on a dime and are now concerned about the effect of the attacks on U.S.-Russian relations.

Headline in The New York Times:

“Syria Strike Puts U.S. Relationship With Russia at Risk.”

What relationship? I thought the evil Russkies were conspiring with the evil Trump. That’s what the Times was saying as late as Thursday.

This is 1984-style stuff. There’s no journalism here, just agitprop in the service of the larger agenda. Orwell’s Ministry of Truth had nothing on the modern fake-news media.

But it’s not working. Trump’s poll numbers are down, but guess what, that’s being reported by the same outlets that said on Nov. 8 that Hillary had a 91-99 percent chance of winning the election.

Gorsuch couldn’t be confirmed, but now he has been. Illegal immigrant entries on the southern border are way down. The judicial filibuster is dead. The stock market is up, consumer confidence is through the roof. And after the strikes in Syria, how does any Democrat go on even the CNN or MSNBC parody-newscasts and say that Trump is in bed with Putin?

Why don’t they run sound of Susan Rice boldly lying yet again, this time on Jan. 16, about yet another Obama administration triumph in foreign policy, the removal of chemical weapons from Syria.

“We managed to accomplish that goal far more thoroughly,” she bragged, “than we could have by some limited strikes against chemical targets by getting the entirety of the declared stockpile removed.”

Again, very few people who voted for Trump want any more of this make-the-world-safe-for-democracy nonsense. It’s unsettling enough to have a relative handful of U.S. military assisting our allies around Mosul and Raqqa.

But what are the alternatives, given the disasters and the lies of the last eight years?

And Trump calls them out on it. Plus, he doesn’t kowtow to the Democrat media industrial complex. He blows off the White House Correspondents dinner. He doesn’t fill out a stupid bracket during March Madness.

Would any Trump voter I know have hit that Syrian airbase? No. But he still did the right thing.

Buy Howie’s new book, “Kennedy Babylon,” at his website, howiecarrshow.com.

___

(c)2017 Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.0/10 (4 votes cast)

, 9.0 out of 10 based on 4 ratings