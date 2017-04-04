A Le Pen win would deal serious blow to EU

In the wake of a series of horrific terror attacks that have thrown the City of Lights into a bloody tailspin, it’s high time for France to take its country back.

Just like the United States, France needs to elect leaders who will work to secure its borders, get serious about immigration reform and protect its people before radicalized jihadists and barbaric Islamic State fighters are able to unleash another devastating blow against our beloved ally.

French citizens would be smart to follow the lead of American voters, who elected Donald Trump to the White House for these very reasons. And National Front leader and French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is the best political candidate to accomplish these goals and put the safety and security of its citizens first.

And though many will point to recent polls that show she’ll be fighting an uphill battle in the second round of the election, U.S. pollsters said the same thing about President Trump before he cruised to victory over Hillary Clinton.

What an upset it would be if another conservative and anti-globalist candidate was elected to lead a western power.

Similar to the U.K.’s Brexit vote, a Le Pen win would be another political earthquake that would send shockwaves across the globe. With her in office, we could see another major European nation move toward exiting the European Union — a move that would strengthen President Trump’s position on the world stage.

It could also trigger a domino-like effect that would embolden other leaders of powerful Western nations and NATO allies to put political correctness second and the best interest of their citizens first. And there are a lot of reasons to like Le Pen.

For starters, she understands the dangers of radical Islamist fundamentalism. In response to a recent terror attack, Le Pen said: “France, land of human rights and freedoms, was attacked on its own soil by a totalitarian ideology: Islamic fundamentalism. It is only by refusing to be in denial, by looking the enemy in the eye, that one can avoid conflating issues.”

She also understands the unintended consequences of multiculturalism. The meshing of radically different cultures, which many progressive idealists believed would result in a pro-diversity utopia, has resulted in millions of Muslim refugees who are struggling to assimilate to Western culture.

As the European nation continues to struggle with terrorism fueled by Sharia law, communities where women and girls are oppressed and denied basic human rights and homosexuality isn’t tolerated, it’s no wonder that many French citizens are taking a serious look at Marine Le Pen and her policies.

Now the world waits with bated breath to see if Trump’s female French counterpart will pull off a stunning victory.

May 7 could very well provide the second political shot heard round the world.

