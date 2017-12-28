Now reading: A Good Start! Prev Next Cartoons A Good Start! Rick McKee 6:30 am December 28, 20172 comments VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 10.0/10 (4 votes cast)A Good Start!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 4 ratings Share on: 6 Shares 6 Share on facebook 0 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options Join the discussion A very good start. In terms of our GDP this money is negligible. Trump could afford to pay this much out of his own pocket. But in terms of principle it means much. Like a bloated tick sucking blood from its host, the UN has grown fat living off the largess of the American People. And this doesn’t even touch their derogatory treatment of the local New Yorkers living near the UN building. I defy you to find one example of the locals treated kindly by these foreign delegates. The UN itself is worse than useless, as it rewards bad behavior. The members of the UN are petty nothingcrats, given false importance only because we allow it. Hopefully this is the first step toward dismantling it completely. It’s the epitome of the “foreign entanglements” our Founding Fathers warned us about. VN:D [1.9.6_1107]Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast) Log in to Reply I think we give them around $2 Billion annually… It should ALL be cut..!! VN:F [1.9.6_1107]please wait...Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast) Log in to Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Login using one of your social media accounts or login to GOPUSA using the link above. Related posts View 9358 views6:30 am December 21, 2017 Cartoons Grinch Democrats6:30 am December 21, 20177 commentsRick McKee 6:30 am December 21, 2017 Continue reading 63 Shares 56 Share on facebook 6 Share on twitter 1 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 3768 views6:30 am December 12, 2017 Cartoons Rage!6:30 am December 12, 20174 commentsGOPUSA Staff 6:30 am December 12, 2017 Continue reading 39 Shares 36 Share on facebook 3 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 0 Share on Pinterest More options View 2754 views6:30 am November 20, 2017 Cartoons Democrat Chicken6:30 am November 20, 20174 commentsRick McKee 6:30 am November 20, 2017 Continue reading 34 Shares 29 Share on facebook 4 Share on twitter 0 Share on Google+ 1 Share on Pinterest More options
A very good start.
In terms of our GDP this money is negligible. Trump could afford to pay this much out of his own pocket. But in terms of principle it means much. Like a bloated tick sucking blood from its host, the UN has grown fat living off the largess of the American People.
And this doesn’t even touch their derogatory treatment of the local New Yorkers living near the UN building. I defy you to find one example of the locals treated kindly by these foreign delegates.
The UN itself is worse than useless, as it rewards bad behavior. The members of the UN are petty nothingcrats, given false importance only because we allow it.
Hopefully this is the first step toward dismantling it completely. It’s the epitome of the “foreign entanglements” our Founding Fathers warned us about.
I think we give them around $2 Billion annually… It should ALL be cut..!!