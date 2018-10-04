Carol Christine Fair: A Georgetown professor who wants ‘miserable deaths’ for white male GOPers

The only question to consider after reading this commentary is this: Why is this woman still employed in a teaching position?

Carol Christine Fair, who serves as an associate professor at Georgetown University’s Center for Peace and Security Studies, said in the aftermath of the most recent Brett Kavanaugh hearings on Capitol Hill that white Republican senators — and specifically, white Republican senators named Lindsey Graham who went out on the political limb to fiercely defend Kavanaugh — ought to die “miserable deaths,” as Fox News noted.

That’s not all.

Fair put out this: “Look at [this] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

Holy cow.

But Fair has a history of off-the-chart, over-the-top messaging.

Just a week earlier, also in context of remarking on the Kavanaugh hearings and brouhaha, she called out the judge as a “rapist” and “perjurer” on Twitter, and slammed the Republican Party as a “f—ing death cult,” filled with “filthy swine,” Campus Reform reported.

This isn’t Fair’s first visit to Crazy Town.

Back in 2016, Fair was accused by Asra Nomani, a Wall Street Journal reporter-turned-Georgetown journalism professor, of harassment. The specifics? According to the complaint formally filed by Nomani, Fair went on a Twitter rant calling her a “fraud,” a “wretch” and a “fame-mongering clown show” — all because of Nomani’s support for President Donald Trump.

Yes, Fair has a First Amendment right to speak freely, as she chooses, so long as her rhetoric doesn’t incite violence or threaten others.

But potential Georgetown applicants have a right to know what they’re getting when they choose to attend that university.

And honestly, if Fair is what Georgetown has to offer — if Fair’s vicious verbal and written assaults pass as acceptable political discourse for a professor — then a paying parent might want to rethink a child’s choice of the university. After all, there are scores of colleges and universities out there that focus on expanding young minds in ways that don’t involve trash talking those with dissenting views — and who employ professors with much saner sensibilities.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

