Carol Christine Fair: A Georgetown professor who wants ‘miserable deaths’ for white male GOPers

The only question to consider after reading this commentary is this: Why is this woman still employed in a teaching position?
Carol Christine Fair, who serves as an associate professor at Georgetown University’s Center for Peace and Security Studies, said in the aftermath of the most recent Brett Kavanaugh hearings on Capitol Hill that white Republican senators — and specifically, white Republican senators named Lindsey Graham who went out on the political limb to fiercely defend Kavanaugh — ought to die “miserable deaths,” as Fox News noted.
That’s not all.
Fair put out this: “Look at [this] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”
Holy cow.
But Fair has a history of off-the-chart, over-the-top messaging.
Just a week earlier, also in context of remarking on the Kavanaugh hearings and brouhaha, she called out the judge as a “rapist” and “perjurer” on Twitter, and slammed the Republican Party as a “f—ing death cult,” filled with “filthy swine,” Campus Reform reported.
This isn’t Fair’s first visit to Crazy Town.
Back in 2016, Fair was accused by Asra Nomani, a Wall Street Journal reporter-turned-Georgetown journalism professor, of harassment. The specifics? According to the complaint formally filed by Nomani, Fair went on a Twitter rant calling her a “fraud,” a “wretch” and a “fame-mongering clown show” — all because of Nomani’s support for President Donald Trump.
Yes, Fair has a First Amendment right to speak freely, as she chooses, so long as her rhetoric doesn’t incite violence or threaten others.
But potential Georgetown applicants have a right to know what they’re getting when they choose to attend that university.
And honestly, if Fair is what Georgetown has to offer — if Fair’s vicious verbal and written assaults pass as acceptable political discourse for a professor — then a paying parent might want to rethink a child’s choice of the university. After all, there are scores of colleges and universities out there that focus on expanding young minds in ways that don’t involve trash talking those with dissenting views — and who employ professors with much saner sensibilities.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Peter Sellers? What is it with Leftists and celebrity look-a likes?
Another angry leftist, with an angry unattractive face and no soul!
AS i’ve said before, imo they LOOK Physically rotten, because their souls are so rotten.
There is an old saying , be careful what you wish for , because it may happen to you . That is the type of crap you get from people who are so filled with hate that they do not have a civil though in their head , and she is not smart enough to understand that if it were not for our constitution she would not be allowed to stay in this country and preach her hate .
The angry, demented, vengeful attitude makes anyone unattractive.
That is under her control.
LOL! Have been sitting here, trying to figure out, is it really a “she”, or a “he”!? Maybe that has something to do w/it’s hatred for men????
I keep seeing reports that there are an awful lot of MTF transgenders in liberal populations. (Not many FTM transgenders, though.)
I wouldn’t bet on her NOT being a MTF, though, just looking at her!
Well, my last post must have been deleted. I’ve also looked, and looked. Can’t decide WHICH it is?? May have something to do w/ the hatred of men!
Wow. She really does look like Peter Sellers with ugly makeup on.
But being a Leftie, she’s even more ugly on the inside. She’s a horrible man-hating SJW whacko who is upside-down on every issue.
Example:
You know you can bet the farm that this hag is pro-abortion all the way. And yet she calls the Republicans a “f—ing death cult”.
And then she goes on to say the Republicans (most notably Lindsay Graham) deserve “miserable deaths”.
I find that people this stupid are completely blind to their own overwhelming hypocrisy.
This hypocrisy is nothing new on the Left. It’s generational. Remember how in 1974 when the Vietnam vets were returning home, how the Dems accused them of being baby killers? This just after having won the 1973 Roe V Wade decision that legalized baby killing. Seriously?
Dems are more messed up than a football bat.
“I Love You Alice B. Toklas!” or “Butterflies Are For Free!” I can’t remember. it was 50 years ago.
But I’m 100% certain Brett Kavanaugh stole my popcorn.
Hopefully, this downward spiral has reached the bottom of its exploration of their own filthy minds, insanity, and lives. We have gone behind their curtain of falsehoods, lies, and damn lies to find them dead, spiritually and morally. We pray that God will have as much justice on them as they have shown others.
Leftists keep proving there’s NO Bottom of their barrel of depravity.
“It’s not a bug. It’s a feature!”
Sorry but no. There is no bottom. Here’s the problem.
Dems consider themselves “progressives” as if they are progressing and not regressing. They FEEL they’re going up, not down. You can only go down so far. There is no limit to up.
There’s no limit to how far “up” the Dems are willing to go. But as they keep reminding us every time they speak, to them up is down, right is wrong, good is bad, laws are unlawful.
Above all, women have a constitutional right to an abortion, based on the Constitution, which is just a worthless piece of paper written by a bunch of white slave owners 200 years ago and should be ignored at all times.
Nonsense. Confusion. Illogical mind games. Evil on full display. Lies and hypocrisy.
This is the modern Democrat.
If we White males got castrated and fed to the swine she herself would have to eat pork, which would just be another excuse for another sexual allegation like porking out or false accusations of forced oral sex. The Scotts use pigs to wallow in the mud to make clay in sandy soil and seal their newly dug sheep ponds from leaks. The Dems use them to wallow in mud to seal their newly created Washington sheep swamps, so the snakes and moles have a safe place to hide, and the source of the leaks are never discovered nor where the political quicksand areas are for innocent species of humans who may enter naively uninformed seeking Judicial approval.
I had a real enlightening political moment on the ranch today. While fighting back mole tunnels with my 200 lb. pressure fire hose to do battle against the plant destroying root destroying moles that were killing a season’s worth of planting in root destruction and undermining of my property security walls, out poops the head of a mole through the water who at first looked like an innocent cute little critter that seemed to say “Hey I’’m just doing what I was designed to do”, until he popped out a bit further and I saw his long claws and I immediately did what I and Supreme Court Justices were designed to do, as I dropped the firehose gavel end on the top of his head crushing his skull, putting out his fire, then tossed him out onto the street where many political moles reside where the first car that came by ran his miserable carcass back into the ground. Time is long past for the people of creation to start again doing what they were designed to do, and stop the people of destructive consumption from doing what they CHOOSE to do. This November harvest is small again, thanks to the consuming Washington Wack-a Moles dodging the gavels in Washington. I hear Kavanaugh was good at Wack-a-Mole in his youth which is why he is feared by the Dems.
There’s times i really WOULD like to actually ‘whak a mole’ some of these congressional morons.
Universities (and high schools) founded with a Christian mission have long since abandoned their foundations. Especially, the Jesuit schools, like Georgetown.
I counseled my friend not send his son to St. Louis University… another Jesuit, progressive school. “But it’s where he wants to go.” I hope for the best.
And what’s the bet, had it been a conservative teacher, who said this towards liberals who were defending hillary and Bill, they’d have been fired in an instant.
My father-in-law, who was district zone mgr for Chev. Div. of GM, in Memphis, had a good friend come to him and tell him he was buying his daughter a new Camero, for her 16th b’day. He begged HIM, not to do it, and told him they were a 4 wheel coffin. He bought it, a week later, he was going to his daughter’s funeral. Some people just won’t listen, because……it’s not what they want to hear!
Another sow with three names! George Carlin, in a comedy routine, once said something like this, “Notice how all the ‘feminists’ are ugly as sh!t? That’s why they’re feminists. Who’d want to fuk ’em anyway?” So true. Nasty dog, this one. Nasty.
So this woman is a professor in the Center for Peace and Security Studies. Does anyone see the hypocrisy here? But then liberals are intimately familiar with hypocrisy.
And exactly what sort of degree does one get, coming out of a class on ‘peace and security studies’??
A ‘BS’ degree, and you know what kind of BS i’m referring to…
Geez, what an insane liberal hag! Do your kids a favor and avoid Georgetown.
If more parents woke the hell up, and STOPPED sending their kid(s) to these moronic institutions, imo we’d See LESS of this sort of insanity.
Another ugly demented leftist female academician who thinks her opinion is important to more than the fringe lunatics? These godless women have no core values unless you call killing unborn babies a core value, chopping them up and selling the baby parts, and having taxpayers pay for it all. Very likely this Christine wore a pink vagina hat as did the other Christine in the women’s march.
I know many beautiful women, and the most beautiful redhead married this white man. I have never seen a beautiful leftist demented woman.
As a woman, I am furious, and disgusted, at the idiotic remarks made by this Georgetown Professor ! Was this person possibly dropped on her head, when she was a baby ?
Must have been abused by her daddy
This woman needs to be institutionalized!
Yes agree and this is What’s Teaching our children in the School System.People with Vile Hate in their Souls
She is institutionalized, she is a tenured professor at Georgetown the same Catholic university that covered the crucifix of Jesus when Obama the messiah visited there.
Demented, in serious need of help! Georgetown university should fire her!
Hey Carol, it appears you are an operative of the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization. This is a classic example of why INCEST Laws, must be strictly enforced. It is with an absolute medical certainty INBREEDING causes Mental Illness. Therefore, Carol it’s imperative you seek a mental health evaluation, you’re a danger to your self and others. It’s imperative you seek help, Good Luck.
Mutilating a corpse is a felony. And if you’re messing with the sexual organs of a corpse, you might also be charged with necrophilia. I wonder if Georgetown University knows one of it’s instructors is advocating felonious acts and necrophilia? Law enforcement needs to keep an eye on this idiot.
Carol Christine Fair is just a sad tired old prof. Probably not worth anything, but she is ok for where she is now. Just glad I never had to deal with her. POOR SAD OLD WOMAN!
I was going to post a comment but realized I was thinking of the wrong female victim exhibit. Can’t delete post altogether so sorry.
Another person Kavanaugh can add to his defamation lawsuit. We’ve gone from ‘he groped me and tried to get under my clothes’ to ‘serial rapist’ in a few short weeks. Give it a couple more and he’ll be a baby killer (oh, wait, the left is OK with that as long as it is before the baby is born).
Or within a few minutes of an unintentional live birth.
I’ll give him/her/it my address – and I will castrate it.
What do parents have to pay annually for the pleasure of subjecting their children to this supposed quality of “education” at Georgetown? And for a BH (Bachelor of Hate) not a BA.
The hate in that one is strong,and showing.
May the professor find and enjoy the “peace and security” about which she claims to teach. The singular source of peace and security is to be found in Jesus Christ who can and will forgive all the hate and turmoil in her life.
Only He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. Any other path ends in pain and frustration. Any other alleged truth is actually deception and lies. Any other pursuit is empty and futile.
Elderal the problem is you have to go to the Load and doubt she ever will.
She must live in a lot of pain to have such a tortured soul.
This is sad, she is missing one of life’s great truths, the only love you will ever feel is the love you give and you have it from knowing one died to give it to you.
This is the gut-wrenching end from the poison liberals drink, they believe there is nothing greater than themself
1Pe 5:7 Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.
Rom 8:31 What shall we then say to these things? If G-d be for us, who can be against us?
Joh 3:16 For G-d so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Typical old liberal shrew rant so I will just give my usual response to creepy crawlies like her which is, Quick, somebody get the roach spray.
She is at Georgetown Univ, huh?
Same place as crazy Maisie slithered out of l believe.
Thinking there needs to be a big billboard put up in front of Georgetown Univ saying “Warning – Georgetown U may be hazardous to your physical and mental health! Attend at your own risk.”
Seriously this is not an individual you want teaching young people. Georgetown says it respects its employees freedom of speech, but respect of freedom of speech is no reason to allow anyone who spews this kind of hatred to remain employed. I thought Georgetown was an institution founded under Christian ideals? Would Christ condone that type of language? I think not and Georgetown shouldn’t either. Fire her now!!!
These leftists what warm and caring people they are. When their not busy saving the planet from us global warming deniers their castrating white men and using the appendages to feed farm animals. Not sure why she doesn’t want to castrate black men though, well at least the conservative ones. Must be her way of taking the high ground, how righteous of her.
What causes me concern is that Georgetown is not going to do anything. So if I am in her class as a old (60+), white, male, conservative, Christian do I have any legal recourse for her threat against me on the basis of sex or racial discrimination? Can I actually expect fair treatment in regard to my grades after she expresses such visceral hatred towards people such as myself? If the university maintains her tenure can I expect fair treatment from the school? In this atmosphere am expected to feel comfortable expressing a different point of view? Obviously the answer is known and expected on most of the campuses in the US So our educational system is a farce. As is our ‘legal system’ in regard to actual discrimination. If you are a white, straight, conservative, Christian, male then you have no rights. If are the same but black you might rate higher or maybe lower depending on the Uncle Tom measure. A black woman display the same propensities would be considered mentally unstable and just a hair better than our white male. It goes on from there. As long as you are a progressive you have all your rights.