‘A few seconds’ became a five-year legal battle

As the new year begins, one thing is certain: a Supreme Court decision will come in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case – and it will have an impact on people in every community across America.
The state of Colorado argues that Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips must design custom wedding cakes for same-sex “marriages” if he creates other wedding cakes. The case began in 2012 when two homosexual men visited Phillips at his shop near Denver.
“In an exchange lasting only a few seconds, Jack politely declined the request, saying he could not design cakes for same-sex wedding ceremonies,” says Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the law firm representing Phillips. “Jack offered to design other custom cakes for the couple or sell them any other pre-made item in his shop, but because of his faith, he could not design a cake promoting a same-sex wedding ceremony.”
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on December 5. People on both sides of the issue were outside the high court, including supporters of Phillips – who heard him explain his stance.
“Though I serve everyone who comes into my shop, like many other creative professionals I don’t create custom designs for events or messages that conflict with my conscience,” Phillips told the crowd outside the Court. “I don’t create cakes for Halloween, promote sexual or anti-American themes, or disparage people – including people who identify as LGBT.”
Phillips went on to say that it’s never been about the person making the request, but rather the message the person wants the cake to communicate.
“I’m here at the Supreme Court today because I respectfully declined to create a custom cake that would celebrate a view of marriage in direct conflict with my faith’s core teachings on marriage,” he continued.
“I offered to sell the two gentlemen suing me anything else in my shop or create a design on a cake for any other occasion. For that decision, which was guided by an established set of religious beliefs, I’ve endured a five-year court battle. It’s been very hard on me and my family.”
ADF attorney Kristen Waggoner said it was a privilege to stand on behalf of Jack Phillips.
“Colorado’s position was so extreme today that it said that the state could actually compel all kinds of artists – filmmakers, photographers, graphic designers – who are paid to express messages that violate their core identity,” she added. “This court has never compelled artistic expression or political or ideological expression – and if it does so now, we will have less civility, less pluralism, and less diversity in our society.”
Waggoner went on to point out remarks from Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy that tolerance requires respect for those with whom we disagree.
“Colorado has neither been tolerant nor respectful of Mr. Phillips … and for that reason, we ask the Court to reverse the lower court’s decision,” said the attorney.
A ruling is expected in June.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
I don’t like the way Chris Woodward expressed himself in this article and will sue unless it is rewritten to how I want.
Would be curious to see Colorado’s prosecution of a muslim baker that refused to put Mohamed’s face on a cake.
As the autocratic Muslim theocracy of radical Islam is the only religion currently deemed politically acceptable (because liberals have long learned that any secular objection WILL be responded to by violence), your analogy is valid; but non-applicable because Palestinians and Islam are deemed as universal victim-class.
This case however, will establish if “free-speech” is still protected by the Bill of Rights; or if only politically-correct conforming speech is protected in the future.
As a high school kid, I read George Orwell’s “1984.” I presumed that the book was an exaggerated satirical work–no society could function with “new-speak” and the nonsense of so many contradictory terms. I have long since come to appreciate that Orwell’s exaggerations were never too far off the mark. The DNPK of North Korea has proved this.
Unfortunately, in the US, the radicals, progressives, & liberals of yester-year have long since become the overwhelming predominate voice in academics, our courts, and much of our government. We’ll soon learn if North Korea was an anomaly, or Korea’s model of autocratic socialism & social-justice is what is eventually in store for our great-grandchildren.
I wonder whether you – or anybody on here – can help me recall something. There’s an outspoken atheist who says without hesitation that he makes his living mocking and attacking Christians and Christianity, but who says he will never say anything against mohammedanism. When a reporter (and why they’re giving this clown publicity eludes me) asked why, his answer was simple: “Because I’ve got kids”. Can anybody know about whom I’m talking, and can anybody remind me of his name?
The persecution of Jack Phillips by the state is outrageous..!! This is not the American way of life to force others to do a gay couple’s bidding..!! The Supreme Court must overturn this travesty of justice..!! These gay people can just get their cakes some other place..!!
A private business owner should be able to decide what he will and will not put on a cake. The government has no business telling a private business owner who he has to cater to. Hopefully, the Supreme Court will do the right thing. I do not trust John Roberts or Anthony Kennedy. I wish Kennedy would retire so Trump can get another conservative on the court!