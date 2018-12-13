A dozen members of MS-13 gang busted for murder plots, drugs, guns and home invasion

A dirty dozen MS-13 gangbangers were busted for plotting an assortment of Queens crimes — including a baseball bat bludgeoning and the murder of an associate who spurned the crew, authorities said Wednesday.

The chilling charges were revealed as several defendants, including main suspect Jorge Andrade, were arraigned this week after their indictments by a Queens grand jury.

Andrade, 35 of Queens, was charged in a pair of assassination plots: One against a member of the rival Latin Kings, the second targeting an MS-13 member who blacked out his gang tattoo while backing away from his crooked comrades, officials said.

The gangbanger known as “Terrible” schemed with six other MS-13 members to avenge a June 23 attack on two of their associates by members of the rival Latin Kings, with a location inside Rufus King Park in Jamaica considered for the payback murder, officials said.

“They plotted to murder rival gang members in a place where the public congregates, with no regard to innocent lives,” said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Angel Melendez.

“MS-13’s intimidation and violence will not be tolerated.”

The agency was joined by the Queens District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD in the crackdown on the notoriously violent gang. The indictment also alleged included conspiracy, drug and weapons charges, according to authorities.

Andrade took photos of his homicide target’s car and told his fellow gang members that he intended to bash the victim in the head with a baseball bat, officials charged

According to the indictment, the gangbangers also planned to whack one of their own when the man tried to distance himself from their cold-blooded clique — even going so far as to obscure his MS-13 tattoo. Law enforcers rushed to the planned site of this hit to prevent the killing based on details gleaned from wiretaps.

Three of their co-defendants were accused of plotting a Kew Gardens house burglary with plans to steal $80,000 cash supposedly inside the home. And two other MS-13 members were charged in the Aug. 31 stabbing of a Latin Kings member near the Long Island Rail Road station at 94th Ave. and Sutphin Blvd. after they were linked to the attack by video surveillance and blood evidence, prosecutors said.

