Last month, there was a national “Day Without a Latino.” This week, the

demonstration du jour shutting down schools and shops is a “Day Without Women.”

Here’s my question for all the virtue-signaling protesters who pay lip service to

better jobs and wages:

Where’s your awareness-raising event for untold thousands of our country’s

high-skilled men and women victimized by H-1B visa havoc? Thanks to cheap

labor-hungry big businesses and money-grubbing politicians in both parties, every

day has become a “Day Without American Tech Workers.”

Our own best and brightest are vanishing in plain sight. It has been going on for

decades — and it’s all legal. Several court challenges to the corporate abuse of

the program have failed.

So last week, the same workplace nightmare that befell American tech employees at

Disney, New York Life, Southern California Edison, and countless other U.S.

companies struck the University of California, San Francisco.

That’s right: H-1B hell has engulfed a taxpayer-subsidized institution smack dab in

the middle of the West Coast’s liberal paradise. Forty-nine information technology

workers at the UC system’s health care and research nerve center officially got the

boot last week.

I interviewed a group of those workers last fall at a protest organized by American

workers’ advocate and lawyer Sara Blackwell after they got wind of the impending

pink slips. Like the Disney workers and thousands of others before them, UCSF’s

loyal employees were coerced to dig their own graves: No severance packages unless

and until they trained their inexperienced, cheap foreign replacements from

India-based HCL Technologies Ltd. by Feb. 28.

Raymond Dy, a UCSF systems administrator, called the severance arrangement a “a big

slap in the face.” Married with two young kids, and the family’s sole breadwinner,

he felt he had no choice but to comply.

Assisting the offshore outsourcing of his own job was, Dy put it, “insulting.”

It’s also a privacy and security threat. Kurt Ho, a 57-year-old systems

administrator and lifelong Democrat who voted for Donald Trump, recounted his

dealings with “very young” H-1B foreign workers who had trouble comprehending basic

instructions on how to operate a premiere university’s “mission critical systems.”

Dedicated to his job and country, Ho voiced concern about giving away the keys to

Americans’ health data to unsupervised foreign visa holders and their counterparts

overseas.

“This troubles me a lot when I train them. We have to comply with the HIPAA

(federal health privacy regulations). As foreigners, they don’t have those

requirements.”

Oh, and you know that precious, left-wing San Francisco value of “diversity”? It

got thrown out the window at UCSF thanks to the H-1B visa replacement racket.

Diversity doesn’t mean jack if a bleeding heart liberal, Trump-bashing university

can avoid paying high-skilled American workers’ pensions and benefits.

Audrey Hatten-Milholin, a 53-year-old senior systems architect at UCSF who is

black, pierced the university progressives’ hypocrisy. “After the election” last

November, she told me, the school sent out emails to employees “reassuring people

that the university would remain diverse” and committed to “inclusion” as an

anti-Trump statement.

Yet, Hatten-Milholin (who served 17 years at UCSF) and many of her female

colleagues lost their jobs despite “excellent performance reviews” as part of the

school system’s short-sighted attempt to “cut costs.” She appreciated the

post-election political gesture of supporting diversity, “but on the other hand, it

was like, but what are you doing to us? There are not that many women in IT and

they’re getting rid of them, the few that are there. Half of them are going to be

gone.”

She recounted walking into an office suite to train the HCL foreigners to absorb

her knowledge and eliminate her job, “and it seemed like everyone at their desk had

a young male Indian worker there. I didn’t see any women.”

President Trump vowed to stop the sabotage of American tech workers and has already

put a halt to “fast-tracking” of the visa that an Indian commerce official once

dubbed “the outsourcing visa.” But you know the high-dollar H-1B lobbies both here

and abroad aren’t going to down without a fight.

If only Bay Area liberals and Beltway Democrats weren’t so acutely addled by Trump

Derangement Syndrome, they might actually do something to help the American women

and workers they pretend to champion — instead of enabling their sellout.

“H-1B Hell: The Sellout of America’s Best and Brightest Workers” airs on CRTV.com’s

“Michelle Malkin Investigates” beginning March 8. Michelle Malkin’s email address

is writemalkin@gmail.com. To find out more about Michelle Malkin and read features

by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate

webpage at www.creators.com.

COPYRIGHT 2017 CREATORS.COM

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait… Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating