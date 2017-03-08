A Day Without a Leftwing Woman

(UPI) — Schools in some parts of the country are closed Wednesday as women stay home from work and avoid shopping for “A Day Without a Woman” protest event.
The Women’s March on Washington organization has called on women to wear red, take the day off and avoid shopping to highlight their impact on the U.S. economy.
The event coincides with International Women’s Day.
Related Story: The Leftist Roots of the ‘Day Without a Woman
“In the same spirit of love and liberation that inspired the Women’s March, we join together in making March 8th ‘A Day Without a Woman,’ recognizing the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system — while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurity,” the Women’s March on Washington said in a statement.
The event has three rules: women take the day off from paid and unpaid labor; avoid shopping for one day with exceptions for small, and women- and minority-owned businesses; and wear red in solidarity.
The event has led to the closure of schools in Alexandria, Va., North Carolina’s Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School District and New York due to the anticipated staff shortages.
Other organizations supporting the event include Amnesty International, the Sierra Club, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, MoveOn.org and Planned Parenthood.
Event organizers said “A Day Without a Woman” was inspired by New York City’s bodega strike in which immigrant store owners closed down stores and “A Day Without Immigrants” in which many immigrants nationwide stayed home from work and school, and did not spend money Feb. 15.
The latest event follows the 2017 Women’s March, a worldwide protest in opposition to President Donald Trump, which was held Jan. 21.
“When millions of us stood together in January, we saw clearly that our army of love greatly outnumbers that of fear, greed and hatred,” event organizers said. “Let’s raise our voices together again, to say that women’s rights are human rights.”
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
A Day Without a Leftwing Woman,
I am pretty sure we will get along just fine during this “day without women”. Let’s do a day without men. I’m pretty sure we would get along just fine without men for a day too. The real test would be, a year without women vs a year without men. The battle of the sexes rages on. Come on ladies, get over yourselves. Your “right” to murder your own babies counts for something, doesn’t it? I am addressing only the loony left wing women in these comments, which are thankfully, a small minority.
Just a day? I wish these shrieking harridans would take off the rest of their lives.
I was extremely disappointed to see that the article on Fox News included a graph of the “gender pay gap.” Nevermind the fact that this has been debunked time and time again; nevermind the fact that Obama’s own Bureau of Labor Statistics put out a report showing that there is no gender pay gap, we continue to see this myth reported as fact. This proves, yet again, that liberals have no use for actual facts–especially ones that directly disprove their incessant victim narrative.
Schools are closed??? The left-wing women’s message of “love” is that they “love”
to cause as much disruption as possible… This President they despise has proven
many times over during decades before he ran for office, that he has employed many
women (yes, even those of “color!”) and paid them as much as their male co-workers.
His record of fairness is exemplary but leftists don’t want to be bothered with
facts, as we all know.
These Socialist Democrats are without a doubt, demented. They can no longer be in civil society because they cannot adjust to truth nor light. They have truly only one agenda, murdering their own babies. My only question to them is, “How will you answer to Christ when he asks you why you were adamantly in support of the slaughter of over 60 million innocents and forced others to become involved by making them pay for your grievous sin?” Obviously you only fear having that “right” taken away from you. May I suggest that you understand that there is a God, and that God isn’t your kindly, senile grandfather. You will reap what you sow. Repent and change. Forever is waiting.
“while receiving lower wages”
Ah yes, The tried and true “wage gap myth” not taking into account of course this is based solely on “lifetime earnings” with no regard for facts such as women spending less time in the workforce, traditionally lower paying jobs for which male coworkers receive the same compensation, taking time off for child rearing (by far their greatest contribution to humanity).
A lie of omission is as great a lie of commission. Defending you position by the omitting of relevant data only proves your argument is false and your honor is absent.
For every job I ever had where my female coworkers did the same work, the compensation was equal.
But please cling tightly to you false narrative, it makes it a simple task of separating the wheat from the chaff, and the self proclaimed victims attempt to wrest compensation from other people for nothing more than whining.
But then, whining is SUCH hard work.
“day without women”
And in honor of their service and contribution it is fitting it be a day without end
dvranish
I could never quite get past the extremely stupid to go that far in hopes of inferior sex partners.
Good riddance to the liberal women! If they fall off of the face of the earth, it would be no loss!
Ah, but if they drop off the face of the earth, who’d be left to indoctrinate our
children in public schools ?
Janeway said: Ah, but if they drop off the face of the earth, who’d be left to indoctrinate our children in public schools ?
I say: Just take a look at the results they have delivered. Yes, it would be much better if they dropped off the face of the earth!
Take the rest of your lives off….bye
I’m too old now, but in my day, I really liked the liberal women. They are nasty, fun and going to save the world. They like control and usually got it when giving oral sex. A guy just don’t want to keep one of them for any length of time.
If we don’t get back on track, soon we can all stay home because there will be no jobs and it will not be safe to go out. Let’s refocus on what is important.
Why bother ever returning – what a breath of fresh for children not to be subjected to foul-mouthed, hate-filled , radical leftist union thugs in the classroom . Perhaps those children could open a history book published 20 years ago & learn something about this great country while these fools are funded by Nazi enabler , George Soros ,and led by a terrorist to march against a duly elected president. They are so ignorant they run around putting on scarves & hijabs which are the very signs of oppression In the Muslim world. When they played their silly games in DC the day after inauguration, OPPRESSED MUSLIM WOMEN IN EGYPT WERE SAYING, ‘WHY ARE THOSE WOMEN IN AMERICA SO IGNORANT. DON’T THEY KNOW THAT WOMEN HAVE BEEN MURDERED BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT WEARING THE HIJAB THAT IS FORCED UPON THEM???” And who was at the microphone in DC but a member of the terrorist organization, The Muslim Brotherhood whose primary goal is stealth jihad in America with the final result : Sharia Law imposed upon us all & Barrack Obama has placed them in every branch of our government. Ignorance & stupidity is bliss I guess.
Lots of women work at the office where I work. No one’s gone today!
So, you’re getting paid to comment on the internet?
NO IMHO, Commenting while on break on the internet as opposed to getting paid to go and protest because one doesn’t have a job.
A day without leftwing women is a blessed day indeed..!!
I know that if I employed any woman that refused to show up to ‘honor’ the movement would have a Pre Employment form at her workstation the following morning.
All seniority, longevity, seniority, vacation, retirement would all be a thing of history.
AND minimum wage rate for the position if they decided they wanted to hire on.
I would be running a BUSINESS!!! , NOT a daycare center for spoiled stupid people.
Left-wing regressives LOVE to talk about “privilege”, especially when it comes to being white and male. However, REAL privilege is being given the day off school or work to go and protest (in some cases even being paid to do so) without any negative consequences.
I’m not sure why a tax payer funded organization can give all of its employees a day off, based on the threat of a declining group of thugs. Parents who care about their children would probably be happy to show up with arithmetic, history, and Constitution/Declaration of Independence copies for reading.
These women should get the same treatment that the idiots who took off for Immigrant Day got. FIRED.
I doubt that essential personnel like doctors, nurses, and EMTs walked off the job today. And as for patronizing minority and women owned businesses, if they are closed to protest that would only hurt their own bottom line and business.
I haven’t figured out what it is these women are protesting. They already have the same rights in this country that men have. Pay at most businesses is based on experience, dependability, and productivity (oh, the irony of their “strike”). They hate Trump (okay, we get that. Not sure what he’s done to inspire their hate, but okay, I guess it makes sense to them). So what is it they want? If they’re really concerned about women’s rights, why are they not marching in Iran, Saudi Arabia, or Afghanistan, where women really are oppressed? I won’t hold my breath, because for some reason, they’re okay with women getting their noses cut off, or stoned because they were raped, beaten because they didn’t wear a hijab, or burned alive because they dared to leave Islam. To real atrocities, they turn a blind eye or, worse, speak in favor of the culture that demands the abuse. I’m not participating in their so-called “day without women”. I’m a responsible adult. If anyone needs me, I’ll be at work.
I am going shopping today. The stores might be a bit less crowded, and the streets will definitely be safer.
Heh, I went shopping and ate lunch out with my kids, saw plenty of other women working. I’m off today, but only because it’s spring break and I took off the whole week to spend time with my kids. And, gasp!, I’m still doing stuff around the house for my family. At my company, the men and women are all on the same pay scale, I actually make more than many of the men because through hard work I’ve worked my way up some. But I never expected anything to be handed to me because I’m a woman.
Anyone who walks off the job today to demonstrate some idiot liberal concept should get FIRED! I don’t care if they are teachers, why should I as a taxpayer pay for a teacher if they are not in their class rooms. They need to spend a couple of years in a middle eastern country to learn all about oppression.
Army of love fighting fear, greed, hatred? What planet is this??
With any luck maybe liberal women will quit teaching altogether. Then our kids would get an education centered around the real meaning of the Constitution, solid math and English skills and an appreciation for the classics instead of the leftist drivel that they are now saddled with.
Work in a business (public education) where in my 41 years there never was a “Gender Gap” everybody got the same pay/benefits, in fact until recently, issues like family leave were reserved SOLELY for women. No one absent from our school staff today, didn’t see any red or those stupid pink hats anywhere. Of course I work with professionals who value both the kids they teach and the job they have. Have to run to Wal Mart on the way home, wonder what is going on there?? (in fairness I did make more as a football coach than the girls field hockey coach, but then I put in about 15 times as many hours, when I was a head basketball coach I was on EXACTLY the same scale as the girls head, same with baseball/softball) I am sure there is still a “Glass Ceiling” in some industries, but to the extent that the snowflakes would have us believe, I doubt it.
“Snowflakes” expect the hammer to break through the ‘glass ceiling’ to be handed to them on their second day they show up.
Terminate every last woman that doesn’t show up for work. That will bring this **** to a screeching halt. Take Pelosi with you.
Ironically, the country I am currently working in has 1 million citizens and 9 million immigrants, mostly temps like me. This sounds like another pointless protest just to get another day off. Maybe we need more men in teaching positions that might give the kids a more conservative view. I agree, women have it pretty good in the US compared to the rest of the world. For one, the get to live in the US. From my observations, I see that the worst enemy that women have is other women in positions above them. I have seen female owners tell their managers to hire women as they don’t have to pay them as much. My wife has been sabotaged by other women because she was more competent than they were. Men can’t get away with that or they are sexist.
Femi-Nazis who are on strike today may (hopefully) find themselves a victim of their own foolish ways. Illegal aliens took a day off only to have many fired for refusing to show up for work. “Equal treatment” anyone?
The sun broke out from the clouds and was shining, the birds were sing, children playing in the street were laughing, the smell of fresh baked bread and pies were in the air, friendly smiles and cheerful greeting were met by everyone, a baseball game in a near by park was just about to begin, then mom went to work and some how she thinks we miss her when she is not there.
Hahahaha
Hey, you had a great job and you quit it, so stop complaining, all it is any more is whine, whine, one grievance after another. It is enough to make one wish you would just go away.
Dang, sure is quiet today…
Oh please! How come you weren’t protesting the overt misogynistic discrimination of not having to register for Selective Service from 1943-1973 or having to be first in lifeboats on sinking ships?
I would much rather have a “DAY WITHOUT MORONS“…
Or possibly a “DAY WITHOUT POLITICAL BS BEING THE ONLY TOPIC OF THE DAY“…
Thanks for the comment, I thought that this was what it was all about.
Outstanding comment, COG!
That’s a day I could support!
This is sooooo 1970s. Get a life, girls. And yes, I’m allowed to say “girls,” since I’m female myself, and old enough (75) to remember when there really was discrimination against women. Those days are long past, though. Women now have little to complain about as women — except, maybe, about the idiots who stage these performances and claim that they’re speaking for all of us.
By the way, I’ve been to the bank and a couple of stores today, and I didn’t notice any change in the normal staffing or clientele in any of them.
“By the way, I’ve been to the bank and a couple of stores today, and I didn’t notice any change in the normal staffing or clientele in any of them.”
The illegal aliens took the day off a day earlier
“How come you weren’t protesting the overt misogynistic discrimination ….”
Or having to participate in a separate but equal Olympics