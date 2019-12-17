A Biased IG
Posted On 6:30 am December 17, 2019
—-
—-
Biased is not the main problem here; it is the plain & simple blatant refusal to enforce any laws or obvious malfeasance / sedition violations against people with Dem Party political clout &/or who support the radical Dem Marxist liberal ideology that is disgracing & making a mockery of our justice system & being committed by the powers that be in our political & govt institutions against the citizens & integrity of the entire nation.
What would you expect from an Obama appointed Democrat?
Surely NOT any unbiased truth or facts.