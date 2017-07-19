Teen Vogue Defends Teaching Kids How to Engage in Sodomy

Teen Vogue is defending its decision to publish a graphic tutorial to anal sex for children and teenagers – calling critics homophobic.
“This is anal 101, for teens, beginners and all inquisitive folk,” author Gigi Engle wrote in “A Guide to Anal Sex.”
“Anal sex and anal stimulation can be awesome, and if you want to give it ago, you do that,” wrote Engle, a self-described sex educator. “More power to you.”
The original article did not include any references to practicing safe sex – but was later amended to include a line about condoms being “nonnegotiable.”
“Here is the lowdown on everything you need to know about butt stuff,” the writer declared.
defending sin is what america has become and we sit back and let the left ram it down our throats.
Isn’t pornography restricted from minors? How are they getting away with this?
This is one of the many problematic issues with which polite society struggles. It’s the ancient conflict between religio-moral tenets, and the reality. The line of demarcation has been more or less drawn for millennia. People want to know, so whom do they ask, where do they go for answers? Whether the information is provided by clergy, parents, via public means, (books, classes, popular publications, etc.), or by friends, those who seek it, will acquire it. Sometimes the information is faulty, that is, skewed and altered to fit some proscribed belief system, or by the misinformed and/or ill-informed, who get flawed knowledge and pass it on, perpetuating problems of ignorance and its consequences. Whether this example, the Teen Vogue piece, is appropriate, helpful, harmful, out of line, or whatever else, is, in our ostensibly free society, a judgment best left to individuals to decide.
Ah, yes, the CONSTANT liberal screed that removing the social stigma from something will enable people to “get needed help”, when all that USUALLY happens when you remove the social stigma from unacceptable behavior is that it suddenly becomes more “socially acceptable” and you get MORE OF IT.
In my humble opinion, ENOUGH damage has been done by the Left through the constant and RELENTLESS LEFTIST BRAINWASHING our kids receive in the Public School SHEEP FACTORIES, that we don’t need MORE by exposing them to this kind of corrupt and perverted GARBAGE under the guise of “helping” them.
Maybe beheading is required. I can live with ending these evil perverts.
How low we had tumble down. God have mercy!
Low? How low have you tumbled to think anything less would be justified? You think you have this great understanding, but it is all about you. While these evil people spread vile and disgusting porn to our children. It is you who have no true God, but the denier of all that is evil. You secretly converse with you father the serpent. I am outraged, while you attack those that should be outraged. If they won’t stop and they won’t, then to protect all that is good they should be killed. That is the paradox of good and evil.
You are priceless.
What POSSIBLE reason could there be for a teen FASHION magazine to publish this kind of information, other than a BLATANT attempt to CORRUPT the nation’s youth even MORE than they already ARE by the constant LEFTIST BRAINWASHING they get in the public school SHEEP FACTORIES? SMH.
I suspect the “gay lobby” who gets all offended and has a HISSY FIT if anybody DARES suggest they target kids for their peculiar proclivities is behind this GARBAGE. Recruiting! Or GROOMING, which is a pedophile tactic, and WORSE.