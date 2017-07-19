Teen Vogue Defends Teaching Kids How to Engage in Sodomy

Teen Vogue is defending its decision to publish a graphic tutorial to anal sex for children and teenagers – calling critics homophobic.

“This is anal 101, for teens, beginners and all inquisitive folk,” author Gigi Engle wrote in “A Guide to Anal Sex.”

“Anal sex and anal stimulation can be awesome, and if you want to give it ago, you do that,” wrote Engle, a self-described sex educator. “More power to you.”

The original article did not include any references to practicing safe sex – but was later amended to include a line about condoms being “nonnegotiable.”

“Here is the lowdown on everything you need to know about butt stuff,” the writer declared.

