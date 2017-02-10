Liberal 9th Circuit Court Upholds Washington Decision on Travel Order

US President Donald Trump suffered a legal blow on Thursday when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate a temporary travel ban he had ordered on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the Trump administration failed to offer any evidence that national security concerns justified immediately restoring the ban, which he launched two weeks ago.
Shortly after the court issued its 29-page ruling, Trump tweeted: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” He told reporters his administration ultimately would win the case and dismissed the ruling as “political.”
The 9th Circuit ruling, upholding last Friday’s decision by US District Judge James Robart, does not resolve the lawsuit. It relates only to whether to lift an emergency halt to Trump’s order put in place by a lower court.
The judges said more briefing would be needed to decide the actual fate of Trump’s order.
The Justice Department, which spoke for the administration at oral argument on Tuesday, said it was reviewing the decision and considering its options.
The states of Washington and Minnesota challenged Trump’s order, which had sparked protests and chaos at US and overseas airports on the weekend after it was issued. The two states argued that Trump’s ban violated constitutional protections against religious discrimination.
Asked about Trump’s tweet, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said: “We have seen him in court twice, and we’re two for two.”
While the court said it could not decide whether the order discriminated against a particular religion until the case had been “fully briefed,” it added that the states had presented evidence of “numerous statements” by the president “about his intent to implement a ‘Muslim ban.'”
The court said the government had failed to show that any person from the seven countries had perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States.
The administration argued that the courts do not have access to the same classified information about threats to the country that the president does. The judges countered that “courts regularly receive classified information under seal.”
Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order barred entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and imposed a 120-day halt on all refugees, except refugees from Syria who are barred indefinitely.
The three judges said the states had shown that even temporary reinstatement of the ban would cause harm.
So the 9th Circuit is basically telling the jihadists to come to America.
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 10, 2017
FINAL OUTCOME ‘NOT CERTAIN’
Curbing entry to the United States as a national security measure was a central premise of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, originally proposed as a temporary ban on all Muslims. He has voiced frustration at the legal challenge to his order.
US presidents have in the past claimed sweeping powers to fight terrorism, but individuals, states and civil rights groups challenging the ban said his administration had offered no evidence it answered a threat.
Two of the three 9th Circuit judges were appointees of former Democratic Presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, and one was appointed by former President George W. Bush, a Republican like Trump.
The government could ask the 9th Circuit to have a larger panel of judges review the decision “en banc,” or appeal directly to the US Supreme Court, which will likely determine the case’s final outcome.
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News: “It’s an interim ruling and we’re fully confident that now that we will get our day in court and have an opportunity to argue this on the merits we will prevail.”
Asked if the administration would go to the Supreme Court, she said: “I can’t comment on that. … He will be conferring with the lawyers and make that decision.”
If the Trump administration appeals to the Supreme Court, it would need five of the eight justices to vote in favor of a stay blocking the district court injunction. That is likely to be a tall order as the court is evenly divided 4-4 between liberals and conservatives, meaning the administration would need to win over at least one of the liberal justices.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, said in a statement: “This victory should not lead to complacency. This and other Trump administration orders and policies still pose a threat to communities of color, religious minorities, women, and others.”
Democrats, the minority party in Congress, celebrated.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in an email statement: “This Administration’s recklessness has already done significant harm to families, and undermined our fight against terror. For the sake of our values and the security of America, Democrats will continue to press for President Trump’s dangerous and unconstitutional ban to be withdrawn.”
But Tom Fitton from the conservative group Judicial Watch said on Twitter: “The Ninth Circuit ruling is a dangerous example of judicial overreach.”
Liberal loon Communist Judges, who want to bring our country down. Secondly, one of the Judges was put on the court by Bush II. Both Bush morons with their Judge picks (David Souter, John Roberts and this Judge on the Ninth Circuit). What a great record by the Bush RINO BIG SPENDING GLOBALISTS! Thirdly, Good old RACE CARD / RACE BAITER Geraldo was on Fox and Friends this morning. Idiot Geraldo chastised the morning crew on Fox and Friends for ripping into Obama for his executive order for DACA (the Dreamers), but for being biased toward Trump for his executive action on banning certain peoples from coming to this country. There is one big difference Geraldo TRAITOR RACE BAITING Rivera. Under the Constitution and by Statute, Trump has the right to ban people from coming to this country. Obama had no right under his executive order to protect the so called dreamers (illegal alien trash), as Obama’s DACA executive order is not in the Constitution nor was a law passed by Congress for DACA. Geraldo is another “Maverick idiot” like McCain, namely a TRAITOR!!!!!
Where did they dig those 3 up? Sure would be great, if they dis banned the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. Most overturned court.
If our country gets attacked by one of these “refugees”, who is going to execute judgement for treason upon these judicial traitors? Will they be executed by the President?
This was religious discrimination pure and simple. The government provided no proof that anybody from the 7 countries actually was a terrorist. You have to provide evidence in litigation, just not Trump’s word that they are terrorists from those countries. Don’t put your personal prejudice into your answers otherwise you look like an idiot.
“This was religious discrimination pure and simple. The government provided no proof that anybody from the 7 countries actually was a terrorist.”
If it was religious discrimination why only discriminate against 15% of the population? Which means 85%, with exactly the same religion, gets to do what the other 15% cannot because of the exact same religion.
But you think (the absence of it)it is most definitely religious discrimination
You don’t have to prove any individual is infected if they are coming from a country with a plague, you only need to show there is a plague in the country to put in place a quarantine.
Are you claiming there are NO terrorist freely operating in the seven countries?
What is the risk of an outbreak if we assume ZERO?
CLUE: 100%
You are doing NOTHING to contain the contagion
This is why your liberal buddies on the 9th circus are complete idiots, they are putting us all in harms way because they cannot calculate risk
Tell me, what are the odds if you put a six shot revolver to your head and have already pulled the trigger five times of there possibly being a bullet in the chamber?
Liberal logic would tells us five tries zero evidence so the odds of nothing being for the sixth are in their favor
Unfortunately, even liberals are smart enough when the gun is pointed at their own head to calculate the correct odds, it is when they point it at someone else they go all stupid
Rick, send me your mailing address and I will send you FREE, one of my Plexiglas stomach liners w/windshield wiper, It appears you have performed an impossible anatomically impossible feat. No, neither the President, nor anyone else has to PROVE a person or a group is an immediate threat. Rick, is your name on a list ready to accept as a sponsor a refugee or immigrant by adhering to the following:Ensure that this individual will not become a burden; that it will have and utilize a marketable skill; that it will enroll in and maintain attendance at citizenship classes; as well as learn an acceptable level of fluency in the English language; will not live in an ethnic enclave like what they are running from? No, I thought not, nor would you want them living under your roof, or crowding you out from your dinner table. You are fine with this for the rest of America.
I was wondering myself why it’s OK for Obama to legalize MILLIONS of illegals with a stroke of his pen–something even HE repeatedly said it was NOT LEGAL or CONSTITUTIONAL for him to do–but suddenly Trump is not allowed to exercise authority to make immigration decisions that have ALWAYS been the purview of the executive branch?
The leftist/globalist LOONS on the 9th “CIRCUS” Bench have NO BUSINESS interposing themselves in a perfectly LEGAL travel restriction, which a President is CERTAINLY allowed to issue if he deems it necessary for national security. Obama, HIMSELF issued a travel ban on Iraquis in 2011. Carter not only banned immigration from Iran, he CANCELED the visas of Iranian students and others already LEGALLY ADMITTED and THREW THEM OUT, and NOBODY went running off to the Federal courts to get THOSE actions reversed. This is leftist POLITICS, plain and simple, and these LEFTIST LOONS have NO BUSINESS sitting in the powerful position of a Federal Circuit Court Judge, if they are INCAPABLE of ruling without doing so on a political basis. But then with the leftist LOONS, it is ALWAYS politics first, last, and ALWAYS. That’s why Obama appointed so MANY of them to the courts.
Rick.. this was NOT religious discrimination at all.. it’s lies like this that you are spreading that cause problems… This was to review the vetting and be sure that it is thorough and proper to protect this country for attacks… EVERYONE from these 7 countries were temporarily banned and the countries on the list were designated by Obama.. If it was based on religion, he would have been allowing certain people to come.. EVERYONE was to be under the same temporary ban…
This was NOT a muslim ban.. if it had been a Muslim ban, he would have added other counties to it… so STOP with the lies… sorry you hate President Trump so much that you have to spread the lies perpetrated by the MSM and the democrats… Had it been Obama who issued this Temporary ban, NOT ONE Word would have been said about it… but because it is President Trump, the liberals want to spread their hate and their lies.. It is VERY Obvious to anyone with a brain, that the judges went after Trump .. it was all political… Seattle judge bent over for the hateful protesters and did NOT consider the law that give President Trump the authority to do the ban..
Rick, Any President has the right under the Constitution and by Statute to ban anyone from coming into our Country. No one has a “right” to come into our Country. You, Rick are a typical liberal, as you ignore our Constitution and the statutory law as written, so your garbage about racial discrimination is just garbage. Secondly, anyone who thinks that there are no terrorists in these countries has their head up their you know where! Thirdly, there is no way of vetting these people.
Isn’t that special. The suicidal America haters win this round. Every time I think they can’t get any crazier, they show me that they can. Liberalism is truly a mental disorder.
Let’s call these impotent liberal loser judges, who stand in the way of the will of THE PEOPLE, what they are, Obstructionists. They know they will ultimately lose in the end, because they know in their hearts they are Self-hating losers, with divisive ideologies that elevate fallible men over infallible creator truths, who seek to get Americans to divide along social and racial and religious lines to reflect the same Self-hate they possess within their own losing spirits. What they most OBVIOUSLY did, was to purposely delay American Constitutional justice as long as possible to allow the most for terrorist influence damage to be done for the most Liberal political party benefit gained. Courts are not supposed to be about politics or party, but RULE OF LAW, as created by representatives of THE PEOPLE. The criminality of the dishonestly in their actions is that they mask their Self-hatred reflected in their masked socialist Citizen hatred, who they view only as useful idiots, under the outward display and rationalization called social love and social justice for fellow man. Had they one modicum of ability for love of infallible God over love of fallible men who like themselves rebel and refuse to reflect his image,,,,,they might just actually start loving WE THE PEOPLE and loving themselves as well, and allow American to regain infallible workable solutions, instead of their proffered fallible social insanity.
SURPRISED????? Why should we be???
The libs didn’t have to look very hard to find idiots like Robart to file the complaint. He’s a Left Coast Loonie, sold out to the Clinton Cause. It’ll be great to watch their angst and hand-wringing when The Administration jerks this “power” right out from under them, as SHOULD be done. This is all part of the agenda of the forsaken, estranged and losing “enlightened ones” to lob BBs at the President. They’ll just bounce off, but this just takes some time. IF anyone is badly affected by some of these who are clamoring to get in during this gap, may it be the SILLYCONIAN cabal behind this, the “judges” who uphold it, and Hillary Clownton who just wants to make life hard for “deplorables”. God Bless America! God Bless President Trump!
There was never any doubt how the left coast 9th circus court would rule. Trump should simply ignore them and implement his executive order anyway, just like obama did with his ban on offshore drilling. The opinion of these “judges” is just that, an opinion, it is not law.
Don’t you feel so much safer knowing these judges have your back?
So they are sticking their neck out to prevent us from knowing who is who from among a group of individuals coming from countries, which do not have an adequate means to evaluate them, and they are saying time is just not that important because it has never happened. Which is like saying the last five times you pointed a gun at your head and pulled the trigger nothing happened
So for their sake and mine, hope nothing happens but if it does, an outstretched neck is already to be fitted for a rope.
So if they want to evaluate risk for national security matters they had better hope no one gets hurt because people will demand they be hanged because it is now on them
What it will take is a terrorist attack in Seattle. That will quickly get their attention!
Actually, they and the lawyers for Wash & MN should be tried and convicted as accessories before the fact when the first “refusege” (spelling deliberate) admitted under this “stay” commits a murder or other serious crime. Robed tyrants should NOT be immune from the consequences of their acts.
Here is a crazy idea, place these “refugees” in each of these judges homes and let them experience the cross cultural exchange with their families.
9th Circus strikes again..!!
Judicial activism should be rooted out of our judicial branch. When rulings are handed down based on political preferences rather than the constitution they have sworn to uphold and protect, they have overstepped their authority.
The govt lawyer who forgot to mention the terrorists who had come from those seven countries was a holdover from the Clinton administration. Hmmmmmmm
The 9th circuit usurped executive authority at the expense of US sovereignty and security. These stooges need to be disbarred and tried for sedition.
It is past time to eliminate: 1. Judicial revue and 2. Lifetime tenure for all judges. The founding fathers never envisioned the turmoil activist judges could create so lifetime tenure was the way to keep politics out of the judicial system. It’s quite obvious that it’s not working and judges legislating from the bench has become a common occurrence.
Break up the rat-infested 9th circus!!!!!!!!!!!
Definitely high time to do so, especially since the 9th Circus has the largest jurisdiction, both in terms of land area and population. Split the area in half, perhaps along the California/Oregon border, create a new appellate court for the northern half, distribute the existing judges between the two, and add enough additional seats to counter the liberal judges.
Gee, I wonder why the initial case was heard in a district court of the 9th Circus, instead of the 8th Circuit (covering Minnesota)? Could it have something to do with the fact that most of the 8th Circuit judges were appointed by Republican presidents? Naaah… 😉
Of all the changes in our nation since its inception the one most unanticipated by the founding fathers isn’t technology, religious issues, or terrorism, its the abuse of Judicial Review by magistrates legislating and politicizing from he bench. That concept is so outside any rational interpretation of what justices are supposed to do its unimaginable. There is a clear method (several actually) of amending the Constitution if its original intent or wording HAS to be changed. That should be the only way it happens, not at the whim or will of the judiciary reacting to their own political positions. Disgraceful that these justices see fit to endanger American citizens simply because they, like the other liberals, do not “like” Mr. Trump’s politics or are still throwing tantrums over the results of November.
Common sense says the travel ban put into place to safe guard Americans should have been a no brainer. However the 9th Circuit based on the Left Coast has proven itself to support the CPUSA/Berkely version of Socialist decision making which is contrary to common sense.
If the people want to know WHY the US is falling apart, all they need to do is look at the Clowns that were put in office by the Democrats and the “Presidents” we have had to put up with for the last 3 Presidents. If people don’t know all the back stabbing citizens have received, especially from Obamas 8 years the citizens need to start researching the truth.
The Judges think they know everything, THEY DON’T!!
Well if this court is saying it is discriminatory to block travel from just those 7 countries, because they are predominantly Muslim….
1. Block ALL refugees from ANY country for 3 months.
2. Issue NO travel visa’s at all for ANY traveler for 3 months.
Problem solved – there is no discrimination if EVERYONE is subject to the temporary ban…
Considering that 80 PERCENT of decisions from the 9th “CIRCUS” court full of liberal LOON judges appointed by Obama are reversed on appeal, they are nothing but an IMPEDIMENT to be used by the Commucrats to prevent President Trump from getting ANYTHING that he has promised voters to do accomplished.
There is a move afoot to BREAK UP the 9th Circuit, carving out a NEW 12th Circuit court that will remove all but California, Oregon and Washington from the 9th Circuit’s realm of authority, and I think it should be done IMMEDIATELY. I don’t know if Federal Circuit judges are appointed for life or not, but if not, there needs to be a big old BULLSEYE on the backs of these liberal LOONS who render NUTTY decisions willy nilly to needlessly clog up the Federal Courts with their leftist BS.
I heartily endorse the plan to break up the 9th “Circus” and restore some SANITY to the Federal court system. ANYTHING that removes Obama-appointed judges, or reduces their sphere of influence can only be a WIN for this country!
The 9th circus never even read or considered the statute that authorizes the president to do what he is trying to do.
The 3 worst amigos.