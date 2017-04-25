96% who voted for Trump would do it again

A nationwide poll shows that 96 percent of voters who cast their ballots for President Donald Trump in the November election would repeat their decision, while at the same time, his approval rating at the 100-day mark is lower than any president’s since 1945.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll notes that even though Trump has been very busy during his first few months in office, majorities believe that he does not possess the temperament and judgment needed to be effective in office. However, it should be noted that the polling conducted for the liberal journalist groups by the New York-based Langer Research Associates – which surveyed 1,004 adults between April 17 and 20 – used a random sample that was 31 percent Democrat, 36 percent Independent and only 24 percent Republican.

Despite the projected liberal bias, the poll indicates that Trump would win the popular vote today against his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton if the electorate were to vote a second time around.

The bad and the good …

Those conducting the survey maintain that Trump faces a number of significant challenges, with many participants expressing concern that he is lacking a presidential demeanor.

“Six in 10 doubt his honesty and trustworthiness, see him as out of touch and don’t think he understands the problems of people like them,” the ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed. “Fifty-six percent say he’s accomplished little or nothing in his first 100 days. And 55 percent say he doesn’t follow a consistent set of principles in setting policy (though fewer see this as a problem (48 percent).”

It was found that at this stage of the presidency, Trump has received a lot less thumbs up than his predecessors.

“All told, 42 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance as president, while 53 percent disapprove,” the poll commissioned by the two Left-leaning news hubs revealed. “That compares to an average of 69–19 percent for past presidents at or near 100 days in office – for example, 69–26 percent for Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.”

However, a majority of those surveyed agreed that the 45th president is doing a good job when it comes to putting Americans back to work and also concerning his international dealings, but is was also noted that major popularity problems were discovered with his opposing party.

“Sixty-seven percent say the Democratic Party is out of touch with the concerns of most Americans – even more than [those who] say the same about Trump, and similar to the Republican Party (62 percent),” the pollsters revealed. “That’s a steeply negative turn for the Democrats – 19 percent more critical than when [they were] last asked three years ago … including especially steep losses in their own base.”

Hot and cold

On the upside, the commander-in-chief’s bold stance against potential threats to the United States is appreciated by most.

“Americans also support Trump’s approach to foreign policy, with a plurality saying that he is dealing with North Korea correctly [46 percent agree, 37 percent say he is too aggressive] and a majority [51 percent] approving of the recent missile strikes in Syria,” Breitbart reported.

It was further noted that Trump’s supporters still overwhelmingly back him and strengthen his popularity numbers, as they show no buyer’s remorse about their selection last November.

“Among those who report having voted for him in November, 96 percent today say it was the right thing to do; a mere 2 percent regret it,” News Senior Editor-at-Large explained. “And if a rerun of the election were held today, the poll indicates even the possibility of a Trump victory in the popular vote among 2016 voters.”

Many on the Left continue to find Trump’s personality too abrasive for their taste, but he is trying to turn this opposition around past the 100-day mark.

“The poll comes as Trump looks to finish his first 100 days later this week on a high note, with new legislative initiatives on tax reform and health care,” Pollack continued. “Unlike his predecessors, Trump had no ‘honeymoon,’ with the media and the Democratic opposition – a.k.a. ‘Resistance’ – determined to maintain a bitter antagonism from the very first day.”

Other positives for the shrewd businessman include his commitment to preserve American jobs.

“Trump’s better grades include broad 73 percent approval of his pressuring companies to keep jobs in the United States – even most Democrats, liberals and nonwhites approve … three groups that are broadly critical of Trump more generally,” ABC News reported. “And more than half (53 percent) see him as a strong leader – although that compares with 77 percent for Obama at this stage.”

Also, when Trump’s handling of potential overseas threats was compared with Obama’s dealings, more Americans are confident in the current commander-in-chief’s toughness and willingness to stand his ground against enemies.

“They’re also a contrast with Obama, seen by 53 percent as too cautious in his foreign policy in fall 2014, as he dealt with Syria and Russian intervention in Ukraine,” ABC News’ Gary Langer pointed out.

When looking at Trump’s follow-through with what he proclaimed on the campaign trail, Americans have mixed reactions.

“In two break-even results, Americans divide (44–41 percent) on whether Trump is keeping most of his campaign promises, and likewise divide (35–35 percent) on whether he’s doing a better or worse job than they expected,” Langer informed. “Views turn negative, as noted, on how much Trump has accomplished in his first three months. Forty-two percent say a great deal or good amount, but 56 percent say not much or nothing. Again, Obama scored far better on all three of these measures at his 100th day, 60–26 percent on keeping his promises, 54–18 percent on performing better vs. worse than expected and 63–36 percent on his accomplishments.”

Bipartisan differences and other demographic factors also drew contrasting lines when it came to Americans’ take on some of Trump’s decisions.

“Just 37 percent approve of the major changes in federal spending he’s proposed (50 percent disapprove) and only 34 percent approve of his having given his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, major positions in his administration (61 percent disapprove),” Langer divulged. “There are only three groups in which more than half approve of these appointments – Republicans, (69 percent), evangelical white Protestants (56 percent) and conservatives (51 percent).

