96% who voted for Trump would do it again

A nationwide poll shows that 96 percent of voters who cast their ballots for President Donald Trump in the November election would repeat their decision, while at the same time, his approval rating at the 100-day mark is lower than any president’s since 1945.
The ABC News/Washington Post poll notes that even though Trump has been very busy during his first few months in office, majorities believe that he does not possess the temperament and judgment needed to be effective in office. However, it should be noted that the polling conducted for the liberal journalist groups by the New York-based Langer Research Associates – which surveyed 1,004 adults between April 17 and 20 – used a random sample that was 31 percent Democrat, 36 percent Independent and only 24 percent Republican.
Despite the projected liberal bias, the poll indicates that Trump would win the popular vote today against his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton if the electorate were to vote a second time around.
The bad and the good …
Those conducting the survey maintain that Trump faces a number of significant challenges, with many participants expressing concern that he is lacking a presidential demeanor.
“Six in 10 doubt his honesty and trustworthiness, see him as out of touch and don’t think he understands the problems of people like them,” the ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed. “Fifty-six percent say he’s accomplished little or nothing in his first 100 days. And 55 percent say he doesn’t follow a consistent set of principles in setting policy (though fewer see this as a problem (48 percent).”
It was found that at this stage of the presidency, Trump has received a lot less thumbs up than his predecessors.
“All told, 42 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance as president, while 53 percent disapprove,” the poll commissioned by the two Left-leaning news hubs revealed. “That compares to an average of 69–19 percent for past presidents at or near 100 days in office – for example, 69–26 percent for Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.”
However, a majority of those surveyed agreed that the 45th president is doing a good job when it comes to putting Americans back to work and also concerning his international dealings, but is was also noted that major popularity problems were discovered with his opposing party.
“Sixty-seven percent say the Democratic Party is out of touch with the concerns of most Americans – even more than [those who] say the same about Trump, and similar to the Republican Party (62 percent),” the pollsters revealed. “That’s a steeply negative turn for the Democrats – 19 percent more critical than when [they were] last asked three years ago … including especially steep losses in their own base.”
Hot and cold
On the upside, the commander-in-chief’s bold stance against potential threats to the United States is appreciated by most.
“Americans also support Trump’s approach to foreign policy, with a plurality saying that he is dealing with North Korea correctly [46 percent agree, 37 percent say he is too aggressive] and a majority [51 percent] approving of the recent missile strikes in Syria,” Breitbart reported.
It was further noted that Trump’s supporters still overwhelmingly back him and strengthen his popularity numbers, as they show no buyer’s remorse about their selection last November.
“Among those who report having voted for him in November, 96 percent today say it was the right thing to do; a mere 2 percent regret it,” News Senior Editor-at-Large explained. “And if a rerun of the election were held today, the poll indicates even the possibility of a Trump victory in the popular vote among 2016 voters.”
Many on the Left continue to find Trump’s personality too abrasive for their taste, but he is trying to turn this opposition around past the 100-day mark.
“The poll comes as Trump looks to finish his first 100 days later this week on a high note, with new legislative initiatives on tax reform and health care,” Pollack continued. “Unlike his predecessors, Trump had no ‘honeymoon,’ with the media and the Democratic opposition – a.k.a. ‘Resistance’ – determined to maintain a bitter antagonism from the very first day.”
Other positives for the shrewd businessman include his commitment to preserve American jobs.
“Trump’s better grades include broad 73 percent approval of his pressuring companies to keep jobs in the United States – even most Democrats, liberals and nonwhites approve … three groups that are broadly critical of Trump more generally,” ABC News reported. “And more than half (53 percent) see him as a strong leader – although that compares with 77 percent for Obama at this stage.”
Also, when Trump’s handling of potential overseas threats was compared with Obama’s dealings, more Americans are confident in the current commander-in-chief’s toughness and willingness to stand his ground against enemies.
“They’re also a contrast with Obama, seen by 53 percent as too cautious in his foreign policy in fall 2014, as he dealt with Syria and Russian intervention in Ukraine,” ABC News’ Gary Langer pointed out.
When looking at Trump’s follow-through with what he proclaimed on the campaign trail, Americans have mixed reactions.
“In two break-even results, Americans divide (44–41 percent) on whether Trump is keeping most of his campaign promises, and likewise divide (35–35 percent) on whether he’s doing a better or worse job than they expected,” Langer informed. “Views turn negative, as noted, on how much Trump has accomplished in his first three months. Forty-two percent say a great deal or good amount, but 56 percent say not much or nothing. Again, Obama scored far better on all three of these measures at his 100th day, 60–26 percent on keeping his promises, 54–18 percent on performing better vs. worse than expected and 63–36 percent on his accomplishments.”
Bipartisan differences and other demographic factors also drew contrasting lines when it came to Americans’ take on some of Trump’s decisions.
“Just 37 percent approve of the major changes in federal spending he’s proposed (50 percent disapprove) and only 34 percent approve of his having given his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, major positions in his administration (61 percent disapprove),” Langer divulged. “There are only three groups in which more than half approve of these appointments – Republicans, (69 percent), evangelical white Protestants (56 percent) and conservatives (51 percent).
The only thing that can bring Trump down is the RINO Congress. If the RINOS in Congress do not appropriate money for the wall, if they do not repeal Obamacare and if they do not reduce the Corporate tax dramatically, Trump through no fault of his own, will be a one term President. I do not trust the RINOS in Congress.
While in office, the former administration had their finger on Americ’s ‘self-destruct’ button..much to the glee of his supporters. In contrast, while fulfilling his promises Trump has had to first close floodgates of anti-American destructives left by his predecessors….all the while battling those who wish to keep them in place. Even during the timely eliminating of contamination left behind, however, we indeed see a forward progress which will gain momentum once the country is cleared of the mire. In shop talk one might say: “We have to clean out the shop and stock it with the personnel/tools necessary for successfully running the business.”
As for polling “accuracy”: the majority of polls simply provide information gleaned from the pollsters’ TARGETED audience.
I keep wondering WHO the hell they are polling for that approval rating. Besides myself, i know just under 80 people who all voted for Don. YET NOT a single one can remember getting ANY calls by these ‘polls’ in the past 4 months. NOT A ONE!
In my estimation, President Trump is doing a great job..!! As backpacker noted, only the RINOs can get in his way. Meaningful tax reform, the wall, and replacing ACA are his priorities.
I do not consider this an endorsement of President Trump’s actions as much as a declaration that Clinton remains a worse choice. I consider the President’s failure to get rid of DACA and now his retreat from demanding the border wall very bad signals. I heard a talking head describe President Trump as a New York Republican equating it to being a Midwest moderate. It is painfully obvious that he is willing to break promises in order to get along with Congress. Not a good sign when he was elected to drain the swamp. It appears that he is more than willing to swim in the swamp.
Hold on. So you are seeing it as, that the liberal courts have held up his actions, as being something that is a bad mark against trump??
The poll was stacked against President Trump with who they selected to poll. The Democrats are not going to vote what they think but what the party says they have to think. A lot of so called Independents are really Democrats in Independents clothing. In a survey, you can say whatever you want. I just do not believe ABC surveys. Remember the one just before the election. It was so wrong that it was laughable.
Yeah, that’s exactly what I was going to say solver, especially about the survey. All of the MSM has been after him since,, well forever and now we’re supposed to believe they’re honest about a poll? Not in this lifetime. And as far as the GOP goes, I don’t trust them any more than I do the democratic spewter. It seems like most all are trying to grade his performance in the first 3 months. And saying Obama’s numbers were so much better, I don’t buy that for a minute, I’ll bet if it was true, they all were very disappointed, he accomplished, nothing!!
Without a DOUBT – TRUMP 2020! Let us not have our eye on 2020, when there is a lot to do now! I am more concerned about losing the Senate and/or House majority to the sniveling Dems!
Syrian missile strike – This was the right thing to do and communicated to the world in no uncertain terms there is a new sheriff in town and we will NOT go quietly into the night!
Immigration: Unlike the previous administration, Trump is ENFORCING EXISTING immigration laws! It is amazing how much whining the left can bellow!
N. Korea: US show of force and willingness to defense ourselves. The NK dictator needs to not be in power, by whatever means.
I agree. If you think the democrat obstructionism of anything Trump tries to do is bad now, just wait to see how bad it gets if by some chance they regain the majority in either the house or senate.. And heaven forbid they get the majority in both houses…
Even with a rigged for the Democrats poll, Trump comes off pretty well. Imagine if it wasn’t rigged? He is doing a good job, made harder by 8 years of Muslim ***-kissing, apologize for America, lead from behind, hatred of American accomplishments, Socialist “leadership”.
After what happened last summer and last fall, who in their right mind is going to believe the polls and the “pundits”? Each and every one of them is operating from an agenda, propping up whatever view they have at the moment or are being paid to promote. Sadly this is not confined to the snowflake brigade, conservative talking heads are just as guilty.
The President has been in office just over 3 months. As Spicer and many others have said, this is a marathon, not a sprint. I could care less how he gets there, just make an effort to enact the ideals he has expressed on the campaign trail. Build the wall, repeal/ replace ACA, rebuild the military, build and buy American.
And very high on my personal priority list LOCK HER UP!
i continue to stand with our president and his administration. the party, the politicians and the wannabees are the ones i have a problem with. what are they afraid of?
They are afraid their twisted reality will be shaken to the core…They are afraid they will not be allowed to have open boarders, bow down to all world leaders, draw bogus lines in the sand and let anyone trample on it, allow the Hollywood drivel to continue, afraid everyone will be carrying a gun (we would all be safer if that happened!), people will be able to able to determine their gender based on their mood. In order they are afraid of losing control of the tax peasants!
If I was a democrat, I’d find a way to vote for him again twice!
Finally we have an adult with chutzpah in the office and not someone with a limp wrist….I don’t care about “the 1st 100 days” hysteria; for me as long as he occupies the White House and not the Clintons, I’m feeling fine.
I am concerned that the RINOs are just as bad as the Demos, so my prayers go out to him