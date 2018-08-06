Loading posts...
Home News 9-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint, police say
Now reading: 9-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint, police say
9-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint, police say

9-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint, police say

(UPI) — Police in North Carolina are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a 9-year-old boy’s lemonade stand at gunpoint.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, N.C. said the boy was approached by a teenage suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at the boy’s stomach, demanded money and fled the scene on foot. The boy was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a camouflage hat and black t-shirt.

“While searching the area for the suspect, deputies located a trail in the woods where a camo hat, a black colored BB handgun and the stolen metal tin were recovered,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Deputies believe the suspect left a bicycle and walked from there to the lemonade stand before the robbery.”

“I’ve never heard of a lemonade stand robber,” Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood told reporters. “I think people are capable of a lot of things but not robbing a child at a lemonade stand. That one takes it to a new level.”

Underwood said less than $20 in cash was stolen, WSOC-TV reported.

Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.3/10 (3 votes cast)
9-year-old's lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint, police say, 7.3 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. A microcosm of the problems with society. One part is trying to be productive and earn their own way while another part thinks nothing of taking what isn’t theirs.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

  4. The lemonade entrepreneur was raising money to fund his lawn mowing business! WOW! I have hope.

    If the thug had a brain, he would have sought employment with the junior capitalist.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts