9-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint, police say

(UPI) — Police in North Carolina are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a 9-year-old boy’s lemonade stand at gunpoint.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, N.C. said the boy was approached by a teenage suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at the boy’s stomach, demanded money and fled the scene on foot. The boy was not injured in the incident.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a camouflage hat and black t-shirt.
“While searching the area for the suspect, deputies located a trail in the woods where a camo hat, a black colored BB handgun and the stolen metal tin were recovered,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Deputies believe the suspect left a bicycle and walked from there to the lemonade stand before the robbery.”
“I’ve never heard of a lemonade stand robber,” Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Underwood told reporters. “I think people are capable of a lot of things but not robbing a child at a lemonade stand. That one takes it to a new level.”
Underwood said less than $20 in cash was stolen, WSOC-TV reported.
A microcosm of the problems with society. One part is trying to be productive and earn their own way while another part thinks nothing of taking what isn’t theirs.
I am just surprised the press reported the thug as ‘being black’, and didn’t water out his race!
Yet another example how five decades of imposition of “Liberal” ideology and rule worsened our nation.
A teenager who robbed a lemonade stand! In other words the teenager is the product of a welfare mom, with no father around!
And what’s the bet, this is not that thugs first robbery.
The lemonade entrepreneur was raising money to fund his lawn mowing business! WOW! I have hope.
If the thug had a brain, he would have sought employment with the junior capitalist.