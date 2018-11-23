9 charged with paying homeless on LA’s Skid Row in voter fraud case

Los Angeles prosecutors have filed fraud charges against nine people they say fraudulently gathered petition signatures from homeless people in exchange for cash and cigarettes.
Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges, which accuse the defendants of collecting the signatures on Los Angeles’ infamous Skid Row for initiatives and voter registration forms during the 2016 and 2018 elections, authorities said.
The charges say homeless were usually paid $1 or $2, but were given as many as $6 this year to give their signature for petitions. It is illegal under California law to pay for petition signatures.
The charges were filed earlier this month following a LAPD crackdown on Skid Row earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“They paid individuals to sign the names,” Deon Joseph, the lead officer on Skid Row, told the Times in September. “That’s an assault on our democracy.”
The charges, publicized Tuesday, include circulating a petition with false names and voter fraud by registering a fictitious and non-existent person.
Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Marc Reina said undercover officers and security camera video caught one of the defendants in the act.
The FBI is investigating the case with the Los Angeles police.
None of the homeless people who participated were charged.
Los Angeles County elections chief Dean Logan said cases of election fraud cause voters to “lose faith in the process.”
If convicted, the defendants face between four and six years in prison.
Oh My! The Progressive Socialist Democrats say that voter fraud does not ever happen, just ask any one of them. Time for a national voter picture ID along with showing PROOF that you are an American citizen when registering to vote! End these uncontrollable voter registration sites now.
My my my. How Nancy Pelosi must be turning over in her grave. I assume she sleeps in a coffin during the day.
It’s about time we started arresting people for undermining the voting process. But really, we need more. The voting irregularities have piled up to the point where at least a third (I’m being generous) of the Dems in office most likely stole the election. We wouldn’t have the trillions of debt we currently have. We wouldn’t have Obamacare. People are dead because of Dems. Much wealth was stolen or destroyed. We lost so very very much.
We need much stiffer penalties for subverting the vote. It undercuts the very foundations of self-rule. If votes are all fake, then why even vote? Someone is going to revolt, and for good reason. When peaceful means fail, violent means are all that’s left.
The Libs have been trying their best to start a new Civil War for years now. We can’t let them. Fix the votes so nobody will see violent means as the answer. Nobody but Libs that is, but then they’re all a bunch of violent socialists anyway.
Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat.
— Hillary Clinton
I wonder too why as the bilinqual election clerk a Mexican woman living here 23 years but unable to read or write in Spanish but also could not speak English, but asked for assistance and I found she had a long list of which democrats to vote for. This was the first time I have ever seen this in the years of an election clerk and I still wonder if she was paid or gifted. This in Gilroy, CA. I and many others want a law passed that if you cannot read, write nor speak English, you cannot vote as you have no clue as to the people nor other issues of spending our money for anything put forth by either d’s or r’s. Who knows, maybe in San Jose or SF homeless and others were not also paid to vote a certain way because just like FL and GA many republicans were in the lead and then all of a sudden they lost. Yes, we need investigations in every state for stealing republican votes and the sooner the better. That at least would be worth spending our tax monies on getting done.