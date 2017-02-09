84 Lumber CEO Still Doesn’t Understand Why People Were Upset with Ad

The owner of 84 Lumber says she’s somewhat perplexed by the professional hesitation and anger from Donald Trump supporters over her company’s pro-immigration Super Bowl ad .

According to The New York Times : “I still can’t even understand why it was censored,” Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber’s president and owner, said in an interview this week. “In fact, I’m flabbergasted by that in today’s day and age. It’s not pornographic, it’s not immoral, it’s not racist.”

Magerko voted for Trump after all.

According to Ad Week , “Magerko said the ad shouldn’t be considered provocative at all. In fact, she says she voted for Donald Trump in the election, and the image of the door in the wall comes directly from Trump himself, who said he wanted a ‘big beautiful door’ in his wall, for legal immigration.”

The ad, called “The Journey Begins,” depicts a Mexican woman and her young daughter’s journey traveling to reach the southern U.S. border. The ad was produced by Pittsburgh-based ad agency Brunner.

The ad that aired during the SuperBowl didn’t show the two encountering what appears to be Donald Trump’s newly constructed wall dividing the two countries. That part was concerning to the FOX network, according to Brunner.

84 Lumber posted the full video Sunday evening, saying the ad depicted a “mother & daughter’s symbolic journey toward becoming legal American citizens.”

The full video shows the two encountering the wall, then finding huge wooden doors in the wall — apparently constructed by employees of 84 Lumber. The mother and daughter — holding an American flag the little girl has woven out of scraps she picked up on the journey — walk through the doors into sunlight.

The last line of the video says: “The will to succeed is always welcome here.”

The full ad provoked sharp response from some Trump supporters.

@84lumber Shame! U should have spent ur $5 mil+ paying taxes/healthcare costs for illegals — My all American bank account could use a break — Donna (@wildnet523) February 6, 2017

#mondaymotivation Comment left on #84Lumber Facebook page.Nailed it! pic.twitter.com/8B3FrHteOu

— Pink Lady 4 Trump? (@pink_lady56) February 6, 2017

84 lumber YOU just committed corporate suicide! i am canceling my 25k order- AJ- owner of Stillwater Dream homes! pic.twitter.com/biQ4XHwJEX — aj (@ajJUSTaj) February 6, 2017

Magerko told The New York Times “the ad was meant to recruit employees in their 20s ‘who really believe in American dreams.’ She expressed concern about the labor shortage her company is facing. She said she had a welcoming attitude toward certain immigrants, while providing the caveat that she had faith in elected officials to ‘make the decisions to make us safe.’

“‘I am all about those people who are willing to fight and go that extra yard to make a difference and then if they have to, you know, climb higher, go under, do whatever it takes to become a citizen. I am all for that 110 percent,’ she said. ‘But do I want cartels? Hell, no.'”

The reaction wasn’t all bad; in fact, a lot of people seemed to really like the ad.

I have a kitchen renovation to do and there’s an 84 Lumber store in Holbrook. Guess where I’m heading. Just off that commercial. — Nik (@HoneyBadger10) February 6, 2017

God bless 84 Lumber. — Dennis Roddy (@dennis_roddy) February 6, 2017

@84LumberNews Thank you for this. It’s beautiful and is all about what America should stand for. 84 Lumber is on the right side of history! — Maura Vanderzon (@Maura_BV) February 6, 2017

But some of the early enthusiasm is now being tempered since people have learned Magerko is a Trump supporter who wanted to portray legal immigration.

Turns out the 84 Lumber ad was pro-wall and the owner is pro-Trump. pic.twitter.com/TTHwHwzGl6

— Davho Pldal (@DavhoPldal) February 6, 2017

@LatinoUSA @84LumberNews this isn’t as welcoming as it seems. It’s a ‘get in line the RIGHT way’ commercial https://t.co/NV4aSWjpLr — Jude JM (@irishmexi) February 6, 2017

Why People Should Just Pause for a Minute and Not Blindly Celebrate 84 Lumber’s Immigration Ad https://t.co/Ywy1So6coq — Rev. Resist ? (@RevJerbi) February 6, 2017

