84 Lumber CEO Still Doesn’t Understand Why People Were Upset with Ad

The owner of 84 Lumber says she’s somewhat perplexed by the professional hesitation and anger from Donald Trump supporters over her company’s pro-immigration Super Bowl ad .
According to The New York Times : “I still can’t even understand why it was censored,” Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber’s president and owner, said in an interview this week. “In fact, I’m flabbergasted by that in today’s day and age. It’s not pornographic, it’s not immoral, it’s not racist.”
Magerko voted for Trump after all.
According to Ad Week , “Magerko said the ad shouldn’t be considered provocative at all. In fact, she says she voted for Donald Trump in the election, and the image of the door in the wall comes directly from Trump himself, who said he wanted a ‘big beautiful door’ in his wall, for legal immigration.”
The ad, called “The Journey Begins,” depicts a Mexican woman and her young daughter’s journey traveling to reach the southern U.S. border. The ad was produced by Pittsburgh-based ad agency Brunner.
The ad that aired during the SuperBowl didn’t show the two encountering what appears to be Donald Trump’s newly constructed wall dividing the two countries. That part was concerning to the FOX network, according to Brunner.
84 Lumber posted the full video Sunday evening, saying the ad depicted a “mother & daughter’s symbolic journey toward becoming legal American citizens.”
The full video shows the two encountering the wall, then finding huge wooden doors in the wall — apparently constructed by employees of 84 Lumber. The mother and daughter — holding an American flag the little girl has woven out of scraps she picked up on the journey — walk through the doors into sunlight.
The last line of the video says: “The will to succeed is always welcome here.”
The full ad provoked sharp response from some Trump supporters.
@84lumber Shame! U should have spent ur $5 mil+ paying taxes/healthcare costs for illegals — My all American bank account could use a break — Donna (@wildnet523) February 6, 2017
#mondaymotivation Comment left on #84Lumber Facebook page.Nailed it! pic.twitter.com/8B3FrHteOu
— Pink Lady 4 Trump? (@pink_lady56) February 6, 2017
84 lumber YOU just committed corporate suicide! i am canceling my 25k order- AJ- owner of Stillwater Dream homes! pic.twitter.com/biQ4XHwJEX — aj (@ajJUSTaj) February 6, 2017
Magerko told The New York Times “the ad was meant to recruit employees in their 20s ‘who really believe in American dreams.’ She expressed concern about the labor shortage her company is facing. She said she had a welcoming attitude toward certain immigrants, while providing the caveat that she had faith in elected officials to ‘make the decisions to make us safe.’
“‘I am all about those people who are willing to fight and go that extra yard to make a difference and then if they have to, you know, climb higher, go under, do whatever it takes to become a citizen. I am all for that 110 percent,’ she said. ‘But do I want cartels? Hell, no.'”
The reaction wasn’t all bad; in fact, a lot of people seemed to really like the ad.
I have a kitchen renovation to do and there’s an 84 Lumber store in Holbrook. Guess where I’m heading. Just off that commercial. — Nik (@HoneyBadger10) February 6, 2017
God bless 84 Lumber. — Dennis Roddy (@dennis_roddy) February 6, 2017
@84LumberNews Thank you for this. It’s beautiful and is all about what America should stand for. 84 Lumber is on the right side of history! — Maura Vanderzon (@Maura_BV) February 6, 2017
But some of the early enthusiasm is now being tempered since people have learned Magerko is a Trump supporter who wanted to portray legal immigration.
Turns out the 84 Lumber ad was pro-wall and the owner is pro-Trump. pic.twitter.com/TTHwHwzGl6
— Davho Pldal (@DavhoPldal) February 6, 2017
@LatinoUSA @84LumberNews this isn’t as welcoming as it seems. It’s a ‘get in line the RIGHT way’ commercial https://t.co/NV4aSWjpLr — Jude JM (@irishmexi) February 6, 2017
Why People Should Just Pause for a Minute and Not Blindly Celebrate 84 Lumber’s Immigration Ad https://t.co/Ywy1So6coq — Rev. Resist ? (@RevJerbi) February 6, 2017
Did I miss something? Must’ve blinked as I never saw the mother, or other family member, FIRST OF ALL filing the proper paperwork to go through the gate in the wall….LEGALLY. Also, must’ve missed the time lapse normally associated with being vetted, etc. Being shuttled by a coyote to a location closer to the border, requiring dangerous nights under the stars, countless miles of walking across open country, hopping trains, etc….one comes to the realization that this is the typical route of ILLEGAL entry, and that ‘legal’ venues appear to have been circumvented.
If Magerko wants us to truly believe the ad was about LEGALLY entering our country, she should be willing/able to explain why legal steps seem to have been omitted,….and how simply walking here and crossing the border into our country fulfilled the necessary requirements for entering and residing here….LEGALLY.
Her desire TO understand ..”why people were upset”… may become more apparent should the bottom line of her company begin to erode.
You are exactly right, there was no indication of the legal process but it sure seemed to me that 84 was promoting illegal immigration. Did the CEO even view the commercial when it was created?
There wasn’t a road, or a rail line, or a customs official, or ANYTHING AT ALL by that big door. It was all wilderness with nobody guarding the gate. They snuck right in.
Also notice the wide shot at 3:39. Mexico has lush vegetation but the USA is barren. OK…
And really how much construction work is a tiny little woman and her 8 year old daughter going to do? If they actually expect me to believe an 8 year old girl will be building houses, then they need to take another look at the child labor laws.
Of course he knew this was pro-illegal immigration. HE IS A LIBTARD who loves illegals.. after all plenty of the contractors who get lumber from his businesses hire illegal day laborers…
The part of the commercial that aired during the Super Bowl gave, to me, a definite impression of favoring Illegal Immigration. That’s what the vast majority of the people saw…and the CEO of the company should realize it.
84 Lumber — Either you are trying to back away from this commercial or you got played! LEGAL immigration is NOT what this message portrays in any stretch of the imagination!
Watching the Super Bowl version gives you the idea this favors illegal immigration, but watching the full version leaves NO DOUBT!
One of the most obvious moments is when the mother/daughter reach the wall with a look of — why did we come all this way to be stopped by this wall. (Well, that is exactly what the wall is supposed to do!)
Or was it her trudging across the desert, then having to beg for water for her daughter? Or hitchhiking?
We are a nation of immigrants — true, but those how have entered LEGALLY and AUTHORIZED to come and remain. Your commercial SHOWS a backdoor to violate U.S. laws!
The 84 in Macedonia Ohio has a FENCE around it… wonder why????
That wall’s there to stop people stealing their products. BUT they don’t care about AMERICANS having to pay for the stolen services Illegal invaders cause..
The ad showed mother and daughter trekking across the Sonora Desert wastes to enter America. It didn’t show them traveling by train, bus or automobile to an immigration entry center, but walking across the wastes like many millions of illegal migrants have done. The CEO knows what the image evoked and did it purposefully. Her “bewilderment” over the uproar is laughable.
And a complete lie. She isn’t bewildered. She is just saying that to cover up her major mistake. How dumb does she think we are? And now by coming out and saying she voted for Trump she has hacked off the idiot liberals, too so I am not sure who is going to be left to buy her product. Guess she got a little too smart for her own good. And how can you be that stupid and run a company?
Libtards never do!!!!!!!!!!! They live in an alternate realty!!!!!!!!!
WOW…Something is funny here, the 84 Lumber in Macedonia Ohio has a (take a guess) huge FENCE around it and a big gate. Guess it is ok for them to monitor who comes into the store but who cares about the country.
There is a certain amount or irony, if not hypocrisy, about this ad coming from a company that has a high fence with a locked gate around its lumber yard.