6 dead, 6 wounded in Chicago shootings yesterday

Six people were killed and five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Wednesday, police said.

A 20-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were shot in Chatham at about 8:15 p.m., police said.

Officers got to the 7600 block of South Champlain Avenue to find the woman on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and side. The man was found in the driver’s seat of a parked car with a gunshot wound to his neck. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The woman who was killed was pregnant, according to community activist Andrew Holmes.

Later, at 8:50 p.m., a 24-year-old man was killed in the Brainerd neighborhood. He was on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Emerald Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire and he was shot in the head and back. He went to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

About 8:35 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the head and back in the 11400 block of South Ada Street in the West Pullman neighborhood, police said in a media notification. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were releasing no information regarding the circumstances of the shooting, but said a person of interest was being questioned.

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in the 900 block of East 133rd Street in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood about 7:05 p.m., police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a media notification. No information about the circumstances of the killing was released.

Tuesday night, Michael J. Lawrence-Harrington, 27, was shot to death in the 800 block of East 132nd Street, at the north end of Carver Park.

An earlier fatal shooting was discovered shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said a relative found Jose Correa, 60, unresponsive on the floor of a garage in the 2700 block of South Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back, neck and mouth, and he was pronounced dead, police said.

In other shootings:

–A 39-year-old man got himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital with gunshot wounds to the right thigh and left foot after a shooting at 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Greenwood Avenue. His condition was stabilized.

–At 9:20 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in South Austin. He got himself to West Suburban Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg after an attack in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street. His condition was stabilized.

–Just before 9:10 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in Calumet Heights. He was riding in a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Oglesby Avenue when someone shot him in the back. He got himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital and was listed in serious condition. Police initially said the shooting occurred at 10:10 p.m. That information was later corrected.

–About 6:50 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. The boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was treated at the scene, police said.

–About 4:45 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the right side of his face in the 7800 block of South Kostner Avenue in the Scottsdale neighborhood. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The man was in a vehicle when someone on the street began making gang signs toward the man, police said. The man, who also is a gang member, got out of the vehicle and someone shot him, police said.

–A 21-year-old man was shot about 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of West North Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. The man was walking on the street when he was shot in the lower leg by someone in a brown Impala. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. No one was in custody in the attacks and police were investigating.

WGN-TV contributed.

___

(c)2017 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 8.8/10 (4 votes cast)

, 8.8 out of 10 based on 4 ratings