58 shot, 7 dead: Chicago top cop says, ‘We can only do so much’

Even with 600 more officers on the street, nearly as many people were shot in Chicago over the weekend as earlier this month, when a spike in violence prompted the boost in deployment.
At least 58 people were shot in the city from late Friday afternoon through early Monday, and seven of them were killed.
They included two boys, 16 and 17, found shot to death in a Far South Side field days after their mothers reported them missing; three men wounded during what witnesses said was a peace picnic at the Near North Side’s Seward Park; a woman and four men hit by gunfire hours after a Sunday afternoon softball game near a South Side grade school; and seven shot Friday evening in West Englewood, including a 3-year-old boy hit in the shin.
Two weekends ago, at least 74 people were shot. On that Sunday, Aug. 5, more people were shot in a single day since at least September 2011, when the Tribune began tracking every shooting in Chicago. At least 47 were hit by gunfire, 40 of them during a seven-hour period.
The bloodshed brought demands from community leaders for action, and the city responded by sending in more than 600 extra police to neighborhoods hardest hit by the violence.
A clearly frustrated police Superintendent Eddie Johnson acknowledged Monday that his department “can only do so much.”
“Crime isn’t just about what the police do,” he said at a news conference at police headquarters to talk about the weekend violence. “Crime is about what the criminals do.
“Let’s not forget the police aren’t the ones out there doing it. We can only do so much,” Johnson continued. “We cannot be on every street corner … every moment of the day. We just can’t. That’s an impossibility. It’s unreasonable. There’s no police department in this country that can do that.”
Someone was shot in nearly every police district this past weekend, a Tribune analysis shows.
The hardest hit were on the South Side: at least nine shot in Englewood, another nine in Grand Crossing, five in Calumet and Chicago Lawn, four in Deering.
On the West Side, five were shot in the Harrison District, which has been one of the most violent areas of the city this year, according to Tribune data.
Johnson called the violence tragic, senseless and cowardly, and said he shares the “anger and frustration that many families are having today.”
As he has repeatedly done in the past, Johnson called for tougher punishment for those charged with gun crimes.
“The truth is, and I know you all are tired of hearing me say it, but as long as we fail to create repercussions for carrying and using illegal guns, or more importantly, hold repeat violent offenders accountable for their actions, we’re simply going to continue to have these discussions on Monday mornings,” Johnson said.
Join the discussion
Looks like Rham is hiding under his desk, what a TOOL, just like a real idiot. The people want his a$$ nailed to the wall, but he can’t show his face in public…
Make gang membership illegal. Arrest on sight. Search the neighborhoods for guns by home searches, stop and frisk, etc. Stop going after my guns. Take theirs away, put them in jail for gun crimes, national guard on streets?
There comes a time when you put a fence around the dump and let things rot on their own. Personally, I’d just start relocating illegals from Central America who say they need asylum in the USA because of gangs and lousy husbands, to Chicago. LShow them the real America. Right? I bet in three weeks they would be headed back to Guadawhatsemacallit on their own dime.
See what happens without gun control laws? What’s that? They have strict ones? Oops…my bad.
Chicago, just how the Dems want it.
No one in these cities addresses the real problems; drugs, gangs, broken families, poor education, role models like Rahm who they know are crooks & not out for their betterment, weak enforcement by the court system, and on and on. Dems have let this fester for years and now it’s a crisis thanks to their stupid philosophy and policies. Put them & their families on the front line and see how quickly they’d want these thugs locked up for good.
There is no simple solution to the problem. One solution would be that instead of taking these kids, putting them in juvenile detention centers where they mingle with other criminals, take them somewhere where they do not know anyone and work on giving them a future without gangs and the need to survive. Then give honest people a means to obtain weapons to defend themselves and their neighborhood. If gangs know that there are people who will shoot back they may not be so quick to start shooting people. Finally get the police out of the cars and walking a beat. Make them part of the neighborhood, someone that the citizens will know and trust.
The people of Chicago have to take their city back, each individual. Report what you see and be a witness in court. Take some responsibiilty people.
Colin Kaepernick, Michael Eric Dyson, Wendy Osefo, Eric Lamont Hill, and Van Jones, I thought the police were the bad guys, according to you communists? How is Chicago (the home of Barack) working out for you clown heads? Black on black murders and shootings! So much for the police being “pigs”. How is that for you “educated idiots”, Colin, Michael, Wendy, Eric and Van? The “Truth” hurts, doesn’t it?
It’s good that they are such bad shots, with a .12% kill ratio! It could be worse. And I believe that most of these shootings occur in one area of the city. That can change when the animals spread out, and when they hit the white neighborhoods (elites), things will change!
“We can only do so much.” I guess that means there is a limit on how many gun control laws they can pass in Chicago. The chief should read some of the comments on this page if he is out of ideas.