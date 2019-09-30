54 illegal alien criminals arrested including at least one child rape suspect that NJ refused to hold for ICE

Fifty-four illegals, some of whom were charged criminally and released from local jails, were arrested by immigration authorities in New Jersey during a five-day sweep, federal officials said Thursday.

Officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Newark arrested the immigrants, who hailed from 12 countries. The arrests were part of a nationwide operation that arrested nearly 1,300 people.

“ERO deportation officers are committed to enforcing immigration laws fairly and professionally,” Ruben Perez, acting field office director of Enforcement and Removal Operations in Newark, said in a statement. “These vital operations clearly show who ICE targets in an effort to protect the nation, while seeking to remove criminal aliens who pose a clear threat to public safety.”

Among those taken into custody by ICE in New Jersey was Oleg Krasnoshekov, who was born in the country of Georgia and had been arrested by East Brunswick police in November and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and domestic violence.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Middlesex County jail for Krasnoshekov, according to the federal agency. The detainer instructs local law enforcement to hold individuals for up to 48 business hours beyond the time they otherwise would have been released so that ICE can get custody of them. But ICE said the detainer was not honored, and Krasnoshekov was released.

On June 21, Krasnoshekov was convicted of aggravated assault in the third degree, sentenced to five years’ probation and fined $1,775. He was apprehended by ICE on Sunday.

The New Jersey Immigrant Trust Directive, which went into effect in March, states that local jails can’t honor such ICE detainers in New Jersey unless the person in custody has been charged with or convicted of a serious crime or has a pending deportation order from a judge.

On Thursday, during a White House press briefing, Matthew T. Albence called out jurisdictions with sanctuary policies that limit local police cooperation with ICE, which he said threaten public safety.

“As law enforcement professionals, it is frustrating to see senseless acts of violence and other criminal activity happen in our communities knowing ICE could have prevented them with just a little cooperation,” he said, according to an ICE statement. “To the public, who want to live and raise your families in safe neighborhoods, we ask you to hold your lawmakers accountable before you or someone you love is unnecessarily victimized by a criminal ICE could have removed from the country.”

The ICE statement announcing the New Jersey arrests also listed the name of three individuals, still being sought by the agency, who had been released from jail after being charged with various crimes, including one with criminal sexual contact counts and two others charged with simple assault and domestic violence.

All three men, the statement said, are wanted by ICE and included on the agency’s website with a public appeal for information leading to their capture. The men are:

Luciano Trejo-Dominguez, 33, who was charged by Vineland police with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, criminal restraint, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released from the Cumberland County Jail on Aug. 23.

Edgar Camarillo-Ruiz, 33, was arrested by the New Brunswick Police Department and charged with simple assault and domestic violence. He was released from the Middlesex County jail on Aug. 19.

Elvis Rafael Cabrera-Vasquez, 38, was arrested by the Perth Amboy Police Department twice and charged with simple assault, domestic violence and later violating a domestic violence judicial order.

Besides the country of Georgia, those arrested by ICE during the sweep hailed from Mexico, Jamaica, Ecuador, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Brazil, Costa Rica and Pakistan.

ICE said immigration officers arrested 158,581 immigrants in fiscal year 2018 and that 90 percent of them had criminal convictions, pending criminal charges or previously issued final orders of removal.

