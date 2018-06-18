5 dead after van carrying illegal aliens crashes in TX

(UPI) — A van carrying 12 undocumented immigrants in Texas near the border with Mexico crashed during a pursuit with police and border agents, killing five, officials confirmed on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Big Wells, Texas, about 50 miles from the Mexico-U.S. border. According to KSAT-TV, Border Patrol agents attempted to pull the van over, but the driver did not do so. Dimmit County Sheriff deputies also pursued the van, which was allegedly going more than 100 mph when the driver lost control and caused it to tip over.
Four people were dead when emergency responders arrived. A fifth died later at a nearby hospital. All of the deceased were immigrants. Their names or countries of origins were not released as of Sunday night.
The driver and a person in the passenger seat were U.S. citizens. They both suffered injuries and are in custody.
The surviving immigrants have also been detained.
Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said the fatal crash demonstrates the need for increased border security.
“We’ve seen this many, many times, in not only this county but other counties along the border,” Boyd said, according to CNN. “It’s a problem…This is, I think, a perfect example of why our borders need to be secure.”
“I think we need a wall, in my opinion,” Boyd added. “If it can be built, I think it needs to be built. But along with that, there needs to be cameras. There needs to be sensors.”
The left will spin it that it’s the cops fault for chasing them!
You can BET ONI T, gentlemanjim!
As i said yesterday, i can already hear leftists wanting to cry “Change the laws, make it illegal for border patrol to chase these undocumented aliens fleeing in a van”..
I SAY 5 dead is a good start!
“All of the deceased were immigrants. Their names or countries of origins were not released as of Sunday night.”
No, they were NOT IMMIGRANTS! WHEN will you political pundits STOP doing the damned Commucrat media’s PROPAGANDA work FOR them by adopting their co-opting of language to advance their OWN corrupt agenda? These people were NOT IMMIGRANTS!! They were ILLEGALS, attempting to ILLEGALLY INVADE our country. IMMIGRANTS are people who come here LEGALLY and apply for LEGAL ENTRY. STOP conflating the two! You are only HELPING the COMMUCRATS and their LYING media cohorts to deceive the American public when you are TOO LAZY to call things WHAT THEY ARE, instead of just MEEKLY adopting whatever deceptive EUPHEMISMS the LYING LEFT has invented to SPIN the situation.
Expect to see headlines about how these “innocent immigrants” were “murdered” by our border patrol. SMH.
Law enforcement in my part of Texas (central) consistently covers for and protects Mexicans, and those helping Mexicans.
A friend just had his trailer hit by a Mexican. The Sheriff’s office told him outright that they wouldn’t do anything about it because the driver at fault was a Mexican. They don’t even try to hide their anti-white, anti-American racism.