49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence, ‘assault rifle’ allegations

San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Sunday on suspicion of domestic violence and possessing an assault rifle at a Los Gatos home, authorities said.

Arrest and jail records show that Foster was booked at the Santa Clara County jail Sunday on the felony counts, which yielded $75,000 bail. Sources familiar with the case said they expected Foster to post bail and be released Sunday.

A call to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department was not immediately returned Sunday. But law-enforcement sources told this news organization that officers were dispatched to a Los Gatos home for reports of a domestic disturbance.

The Los Gatos Monte Sereno PD has issued this release re: the Reuben Foster situation. Three charges: Domestic violence, Threats, and Possession of an Assault Weapon. pic.twitter.com/3oMgA9sr3V — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 12, 2018

The reported victim, a woman with whom Foster has been in a long-term relationship, described to officers an assault that followed an argument that erupted between the two, sources said.

In the course of the police response, officers located what appeared to be an assault rifle inside the home.

The team released a statement in the wake of the news.

“The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information,” the statement reads.

In early January, Foster was arrested and charged with with second-degree marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa, home of his alma mater, the University of Alabama.

Foster’s offseason arrests surely will draw discipline from the NFL, including potential suspension. He was put in the league’s substance-abuse program after a failed drug test at last year’s combine, with a diluted urine sample.

In the wake of Foster’s January arrest, general manager John Lynch expressed concern and, well, an ultimatum of sorts.

“He’s got to stay — he knows it — he’s got to stay clean,” Lynch told Jennifer Chan of NinersNation.com at the Senior Bowl. “We all know how special a player he can be when he’s right. So he’s got to figure out how to stay healthy and stay out of trouble, but we believe he will do that.”

After Foster’s 2017 draft stock slid amid concerns about a shoulder issue and off-field character, Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan traded up to select Foster at No. 31 overall, although they were so convinced about his talent they considered using the No. 3 pick on him before instead selecting defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

“We probably spent more time with him than anybody in the draft because we felt like it was necessary,” Lynch added. “We grew comfortable and we felt really good about him. It hasn’t been without bumps, as we all know, but we still believe in him a great deal.”

Foster, limited to 10 games because of injuries, racked up 72 tackles and made the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team. An ankle injury in the season opener sidelined him five games, but he returned strong and won the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month award for November. Multiple nerve-stingers in his neck and shoulders forced him out a few plays several games as the 49ers won their final five.

