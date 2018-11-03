47% of Americans ‘feel like a stranger in their own country’

The sense that the nation’s culture and way of life have dramatically changed is reflected in a PRRI “American Values” survey that gauged both political opinions and “cultural alienation.”
It found that 47 percent of Americans now say that things have changed so much, they “feel like a stranger in their own country.” A slim majority (51 percent) disagree.
Nearly six in 10 Republicans say that things have changed so much they feel alienated; 42 percent of Democrats agree.
Was there a better era to live in? Americans are divided on whether the country’s culture and way of life has changed for the better or worse since the 1950s. Fifty percent say such change is for the better, while 47 percent say culture has gotten worse according to the survey survey.
“There are significant partisan divides on this question, with 60 percent of Democrats and just 34 percent of Republicans believing American culture and way of life have improved since the 1950s; by contrast, 64 percent of Republicans say things have mostly changed for the worse,” the poll analysis said.
“The survey finds that partisans see two entirely different American futures. The survey shows Republicans’ vision for the country’s future is increasingly distant from the vision largely shared by Democrats and independents,” the analysis said.
The survey of 2,509 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1 and released Monday.
“Americans are divided on whether the country’s culture and way of life has changed for the better or worse since the 1950s.”
I find that if you say this, the Left will get all unhinged and call you a racist because this was before Civil Rights.
A message to the Left:
Conservatives don’t want a return to the slavery days. So get over yourselves already.
It was the GOP that ended slavery. The Dems in the South responded by forming the KKK. Anyone who says otherwise is lying. Look it up for yourself. And no, the two Parties didn’t “switch” since then. When was this magical year when the Parties supposedly switched? It didn’t happen. Look up the history of the KKK and the years. You’ll find it’s always been the dream of the Dems, never the GOP.
In many ways, the 1950’s were better. In other ways, the 1950’s were worse. Take what worked well in the past and bring it back. Take what’s great from today and keep it. Find what’s awesome from tomorrow and implement it.
This is America. We should never settle for second best. I want it all. And we have the means to make it all happen. So we should.