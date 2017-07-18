44% of liberal Dems claim churches bad for U.S.

A recent nationwide poll found that 44 percent of liberal Democrat believe that churches in the United States have a negative impact of society.
This view, however, is not only shared by a significant proportion of “liberal” Democrats, but by a large chunk of all Democrats, as Pew Research Center also revealed that more than one in three Democrats in America (36 percent) see churches’ impact on society as negative. This is in stark contrast to the meager 14 percent Republicans who see churches’ influence as negative.
Comparing negative and positive takes on churches’ influence within different sectors of party lines, here’s how the stats were broken down by Pew’s U.S. Politics and Policy Department:
“Liberal Democrats are about as likely to say the impact of churches and religious organizations is negative (44 percent) as they are to say it is positive (40 percent),” Pew divulged. “By two-to-one (58 percent to 29 percent), more conservative and moderate Democrats say churches have a positive than negative effect on the country. Majorities of both conservative Republicans and Republican leaners (75 percent) and moderate and liberal Republicans (68 percent) say churches and religious organizations have a positive impact.”
Partisan view of media, colleges, other institutions vary widely
After surveying 2,504 American adults from coast to coast between June 8 and 18, Pew researchers also discovered that the way Republicans and Democrats view the media – as well as academic, labor and financial institutions – in the U.S. differ greatly.
As anticipated, Democrats and other liberals have a much more favorable view of the Leftist mainstream news media than Republicans.
“About as many Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents think the news media has a positive (44 percent) as negative (46 percent) impact on the way things are going in the country,” Pew reported. “The share of Democrats holding a positive view of the news media’s impact has increased 11 percentage points since last August (33 percent). Republicans, by about eight-to-one (85 percent to 10 percent), say the news media has a negative effect. These views have changed little in the past few years.”
From labor unions, to banks, to religious institutions, Republicans and Democrats disagree about their influence on American society.
“Democrats continue to be more likely than Republicans to view labor unions positively (59 percent vs. 33 percent), while larger shares of Republicans have positive views of churches and religious institutions (73 percent of Republicans vs. 50 percent of Democrats) and banks and financial institutions (46 percent vs. 33 percent),” the statistics indicated.
Despite stark differences between liberals and conservatives, Americans’ overall view of institutions in the U.S. has not changed much over the years.
“Majorities of Americans say churches and religious organizations (59 percent) and colleges and universities (55 percent) have a positive effect,” Pew explained. “Nearly half (47 percent) say labor unions have a positive impact; 32 percent see their impact negatively. Views of the impact of banks and other financial institutions are more negative (46 percent) than positive (39 percent). And by roughly two-to-one (63 percent to 28 percent), more Americans say that the national news media has a negative than positive effect on the way things are going in the country.”
With extreme Leftist campus politics pervading on virtually every American college campus in recent years, Republican’s attitudes towards colleges and universities – and the effect they have on society – have dramatically plunged of late.
“As recently as two years ago, most Republicans and Republican leaners held a positive view of the role of colleges and universities,” researchers recounted. “In September 2015, 54 percent of Republicans said colleges and universities had a positive impact on the way things were going in the country; 37 percent rated their impact negatively. By 2016, Republicans’ ratings of colleges and universities were mixed (43 percent positive, 45 percent negative). Today, for the first time on a question asked since 2010, a majority (58 percent) of Republicans say colleges and universities are having a negative effect on the way things are going in the country, while 36 percent say they have a positive effect.”
The plummeting confidence in colleges is even more severe with conservative Republicans, and when compared with Democrats of varying political leanings, a huge gap is witnessed.
“Among Republicans, there is an ideological gap in views of the impact of colleges and universities and other institutions: Nearly two-thirds of conservative Republicans (65 percent) say colleges are having a negative impact, compared with just 43 percent of moderate and liberal Republicans,” researchers informed. “The ideological differences are less striking among Democrats. Wide majorities of both liberal Democrats (79 percent) and conservative and moderate Democrats (67 percent) say colleges have a positive impact.”
With regards to churches and religious organizations, Democrats vary more in their attitudes toward them than Republicans.
“Liberal Democrats are about as likely to say the impact of churches and religious organizations is negative (44 percent) as they are to say it is positive (40 percent),” Pew asserted. “By two-to-one (58 percent to 29 percent), more conservative and moderate Democrats say churches have a positive than negative effect on the country. Majorities of both conservative Republicans and Republican leaners (75 percent) and moderate and liberal Republicans (68 percent) say churches and religious organizations have a positive impact.”
When looking at how Democrats and Republicans are ideologically lined up with the national media, a huge difference was witnessed between the two.
“On balance, more liberal Democrats say the national news media has a positive (51 percent) than negative (39 percent) impact on the country,” researchers added. “Opinion among conservative and moderate Democrats is the reverse (39 percent positive, 51 percent negative). Among Republicans, negative views of the news media are shared by large majorities of both conservative Republicans (87 percent) and moderate and liberal Republicans (80 percent).
Harder lean to the Left hurting Dems?
With self-proclaimed socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), leading both Democrats and Independents further to the Left, more moderate Democrats are saying that this extreme progressive platform is contributing to the party’s downfall.
“During a Senate Budget Committee nomination hearing last month, Sen. Sanders critically questioned Russell Vought – Trump’s nominee for deputy director of the White House Office of Management and Budget – saying that he would vote against the appointee due to a blog post in which Vought said Muslims ‘stand condemned’ for not believing in Jesus,” The Christian Post reported.
Former Obama administration official Michael Wear contended that extreme Leftist views of leading Democrats is sinking the party.
“This is why Democrats lost in 2016 – it’s why we didn’t deserve to win on our own merits in 2016,” Wear posted on Facebook. “And it’s why we’re on track to lose again in 2018. I remember when Democratic leadership used to speak out against using religion as a weapon.”
Many Democrats were turned off to their party when former President Barack Obama ousted any reference to God from his party’s platform in 2012.
“After they took heat for omitting any reference to ‘God’ in their platform – and for eliminating language from the 2008 platform that identified Jerusalem as the capital of Israel – Democrats tried to add the language back into their party platform with a voice vote,” the Huffington Post noted in 2012. “But when Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa – the convention chairman – came to the podium to ask for the approval of the delegates, those who shouted opposition to the language change were as loud, if not louder, than those who voiced their support.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
But i bet that same 44% have NO PROBLEMS with Mosques..
And 56% of Democrats are lying about hating churches so they can get votes.
Democrats are first and foremost anti-God. This is the only way they can hold together their coalition of groups that would otherwise hate each other. Look at their voting blocs (of live voters).
Muslims
Atheists
Gays
Feminists (who hate the God-ordained patriarchy)
Criminals
Illegal aliens
Druggies
The ONLY liberal demographic that doesn’t make sense is the black voters. Democrat politicians go into black churches and paint conservatives as evil, so it’s their holy calling to resist the evil Republicans. But all of the biblical reasons for embracing liberalism are twisted.
It would take a lot of guts for a black person to leave the Democrat party. We see how nasty they get with the “Uncle Tom” former Democrats. Almost as bad as how Muslims treat a former Muslim who got saved.
And that’s why i always say blacks are too damn dumb.. CAUSE THEY can’t ever realize that they are being played..
Playing dumb is easier than taking responsibility. The problem is when faced with the truth the choice is to maintain your dumb thinking… (black victimhood, entitlement thinking, being owed something from white people, poor me, I’m black and no one understands, black culture of fatherless children being ok, everyone’s out to kill me cause I’m black…on and on with dumb thinking and action on that thinking)…or give up that thinking and take responsibility for yourself and your family. OMG! That involves change and becoming a real live responsible grown up! Easier to stay juvenile… Nothing to do with color…LOL …That’s just their excuse!
“The ONLY liberal demographic that doesn’t make sense is the black voters.”
Because they don’t vote Democrat because they are black. They vote Democrat because blacks were the first group to be made dependent upon government by creating a social structure of single mothers and then when the men could not serve their natural purpose to provide and protect for their family they resorted to crime for a purpose and a means to eat, which lead to more government spending, not only for prisons, but a war on poverty which caused more people to be dependent on the government so that all races are becoming a group of single mothers and welfare queens with children with corrupt morals but since they are the dominant group they legalize all their criminal behavior so they don’t have to go to jail.
Yes. You summed it up quite well.
Look at Hilary and her so-called devotion to the United Methodist Church!!!!!!!!!! Look at 3 of the regional conferences that have adopted homosexuality with open arms, in open defiance of the general governing body’s Book of Discipline. Old John Wesley spinning in his grave!!!!! The non- Catholic branch of the Episcopal Church and both versions of the Presbyterians are wearing the rainbow shirts. Look for the BIBLE THUMPING non denominations to find Honest Christians….
You are right..Democrats are the party that represents and promotes ALL evildoers and ALL evil thinking. All done under the guise of tolerance, compassion, etc. Christians are the most persecuted people in the world and here in the US and it’s because when good men do nothing, evil WILL flourish. Our good men are under attack constantly. Doing the right thing now, because of Democrat lawlessness, lands the good man in trouble. I hope Trump can change this!
100% of democraps are the spawn of satan. If you ever voted for a democrap, you are a supported of abortion on demand. Enough said.
“Liberal Democrats are about as likely to say the impact of churches and religious organizations is negative (44 percent) as they are to say it is positive (40 percent),”
The children of darkness hold a negative view of the light
And given Democrats make up about a third of the electorate and one-third of all women of reproductive age have had an abortion, for only 44% of Democrats to be against the church shows not all who have had an abortion are Democrat.
Given 25% of Republicans hold a negative view of the church is why we cannot get any legislation done to defund Planned Parenthood.
Children of darkness among us
They clearly are unaware of all the good churches do or purposefully ignoring the facts to bow down to the altar of government being the one and only institution that is able to help anyone.
Well, any group of people who worships at the altar of abortion and condones selling baby parts…would of course not be Godly or churchgoing. They are from the forces of darkness and the culture of death. Of course, they think that churches are bad – unless they would go to the church of darkness.
It is not that CHURCHES are bad for the USA; the Democrats and RINOs are really what is wrong with the USA, and most of them are governed by the idea that they think they know more than the citizen. Those with such arrogance need to have a lesson in humility.
And the other 56% are lying that they don’t believe it — next!