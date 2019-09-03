43 shot — 8 fatally — in Chicago Labor Day weekend shootings
Posted On 6:49 am September 3, 2019
At least 43 people were shot — eight of them fatally — in gun violence across Chicago over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Though the city saw its lowest number of murders and shootings in August since 2011, according to data from Chicago police, the number of fatal shootings over the holiday weekend doubled the total from last year’s Labor Day weekend, when four people were killed and 23 others were wounded in citywide shootings.
For details of the shootings go to Chicago Sun-Times.
VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
- Advertisement -
Barack the community organizer! Hey Barack, your community organizing is a failure. Oh, I forgot, community organizing by your standards is communism. Hey Barack, you are so concerned about “global warming”, you have a house in Chicago, a house in Hawaii, a house in the sewer called Washington DC and a mansion in Martha’s Vineyard. Boy, Barack talk about carbon emissions!!!!!!!!!!! Barack, you are the cause of hurricanes, aren’t you Barack????????