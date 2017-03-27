4-year-old suspended for bringing bullet casing to preschool

COLLINSVILLE — A 4-year-old boy was suspended from preschool after he brought a spent bullet casing to show his friends, according to a Facebook post from his mother.

“My arrival was met with a stone-faced teacher, who told me that Hunter brought a ‘shotgun bullet’ to school,” Kristy Jackson said in the post. “I was horrified. My kid? Who just spent the weekend learning gun safety?”

The boy had been with his grandfather over the weekend, target practicing. He picked up one of the shells to show his friends at A Place 2 Grow Child Care And Learning Center in Troy, his mother said.

“He was so excited, and snuck it to school to show his friends. We had no idea about it,” she wrote.

The boy’s actions landed him a seven-day suspension, the post said.

“This was a teaching moment. He never hurt anyone, or threatened anyone,” Jackson wrote. “This doesn’t hurt him, or teach him, or help him.”

In suspending the boy, the school was merely following discipline policy, the school’s vice president told Fox 2, and the suspension was due to “more than” just the shell casing. He declined to provide further details, citing student privacy.

