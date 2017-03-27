4-year-old suspended for bringing bullet casing to preschool

COLLINSVILLE — A 4-year-old boy was suspended from preschool after he brought a spent bullet casing to show his friends, according to a Facebook post from his mother.
“My arrival was met with a stone-faced teacher, who told me that Hunter brought a ‘shotgun bullet’ to school,” Kristy Jackson said in the post. “I was horrified. My kid? Who just spent the weekend learning gun safety?”
The boy had been with his grandfather over the weekend, target practicing. He picked up one of the shells to show his friends at A Place 2 Grow Child Care And Learning Center in Troy, his mother said.
“He was so excited, and snuck it to school to show his friends. We had no idea about it,” she wrote.
The boy’s actions landed him a seven-day suspension, the post said.
“This was a teaching moment. He never hurt anyone, or threatened anyone,” Jackson wrote. “This doesn’t hurt him, or teach him, or help him.”
In suspending the boy, the school was merely following discipline policy, the school’s vice president told Fox 2, and the suspension was due to “more than” just the shell casing. He declined to provide further details, citing student privacy.
Add a straw, a few sharpened crayons, and a plastic spoon and we’re talking some serious weaponry. How could we expect teachers to control such well armed preschoolers?
It’s a good thing that wasn’t my kid. I make 45 long colt key ring fobs for friends and family with the bullet seated in them. Of course there is no powder in them and the primer is replaced with a small ring-screw.
Heck, i’ve known some one who has an actual bullet “warhead’ part, not just the shell casing that was lodged in his kevlar, then he turned it into part of a necklace, who was told “sorry you can’t bring that on this plane”.. So its not just schools where this insanity resides…
And what the hell is a shotgun like bullet anyway? THEY ARE SHOTGUN shells..
More political correctness run amuck! A spent shell casing is harmless (unless swallowed). But it represents something liberal just can’t tolerate and must stamp out: a child being taught about his 2nd amendment rights.
For those who don’t know, a fired .22 Long Rifle cartridge case is a copper tube that is very similar to a hollow two piece rivet . In high crime cities, such as Chicago fired cartridge cases, ammunition with the bullet [projectile] fired are found by the hundreds on the streets. In the rest of the country fired cases are found on shooting ranges where they are swept up to be recycled. .22 rimfire cases are rarely reloaded, centerfire cases are recycled by being reloaded because the brass case is the most expensive part.
I learned these things over fifty years ago. In the ninth grade I took my real cap & ball 44 Civil War era revolver to school and carried it all day. The principal approved since it was for a school demonstration and all he cared about was that it be unloaded. I of course told him I wasn’t stupid and that the school lockers were not secure so I would carry the gun in a holster.
Modern teachers must be really stupid and fearful. Most of the teachers from my generation were WWII combat vets.
It’s typical liberal knee jerk over reacting.. Just like that girl back in iirc 06 who had a rifle (MODEL not real) for part of her DRILL squad training for the school;s ROTS who got expelled, cause someone had a knipchen fit over a ‘rifle being in a parked car on campus”, liberals must always OVER REACT and not use common sense…
Oh for the love of all that is right! This is craziness. I met a priest who carried a rosary made out of bullet casings. US soldiers stationed in the Middle East made it for him when he was visiting them. Can you imagine the outrage at THAT, the school would have expelled the boy. Personally I would take it as a sign that my child didn’t belong at that school. I’d pull him out and probably homeschool him.
In some of these liberal indoctrination centers, just being a priest would have been enough for him to have been booed and chased off campus, let alone carrying a Roserie of bullet casings!
For a crime that severe, the kid should have received 25 to life.
Especially in Alabama, where kids are born with guns in their hands!
This is another BS story. “Shotgun bullet”???? these PC teachers have no idea of what they say when it comes to firearms .. and thats all firearms … they are nothing more that PC hacks hell bent of emotionalism and fear mongering.
An educational moment … you bet, that boy learned the evils of political correctness and liberal intimidation which obviously now starts in Pre-SCHOOL (DAY CARE).
Oh goodness. Just terrible.
So glad I went to school in the 50’s , remember gun racks in the
Back across the window of our pick up trucks. During hunting season
coach would come out to the lot to check out your shot gun or deer rifle , depending on the hunting season. Sometimes he would bring his gun and we would all go hunting after school.
However we were only 14 or 15 , had drivers license and got free
hunting license because we we not 16 yet. Also we didn’t have a single student shot in school. The whole year , the whole 4 years in high school. In fact I don’t recall any college shooting either.
Oh yes we went to college , usually had a job in college , we didn’t get government loans. This poor pre schooler will have a criminal record before first grade. That empty shot gun shell caused some sort of crime . Sorry kids your just born in the PC generation.
We had a wonderful child hood with, guns, hot rod cars, no air conditioning, drive in movies, cold beer, no drugs, no iPhone, no Facebook. We just had pretty girls and wonderful life.
Sorry you’ll missed it .
Shotgun bullet? Shotguns don’t fire bullets. (A bullet is the projectile that comes out of a rifle or handgun). What the moron meant when she called it a “bullet” was probably a spent shotgun shell. It’s made out of plastic and brass and is no more dangerous than an empty beer can. What is wrong with schools you ask? This kind of stuff done by powerful and ignorant people sucking huge salaries out of everyone’s pocket.
Here we go again, folks. The ignorant, the self-righteous, the morally superior, devotees of political correctness, taking swift and bold action to protect us against the vicious four-year old with his evil plan to wreak havoc on the world…with his empty shotgun casing. Thank you, thank you.
This is the world run by the asylum inmates posing as grown-ups and “educators.” That shell casing has more sense than do they. Will they be embarrassed, or disciplined for being activist morons? Hmm.