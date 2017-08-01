4 killed, 31 wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend

Four people were killed and 31 others were injured in weekend shootings in Chicago, including the wounding of a 4-year-old boy and the killing of his mother, according to police.

The violence brought to at least 407 the number of homicides this year, four more than this time last year, according to data kept by the Tribune.

At least 2,190 people have been shot in Chicago this year, compared to 2,399 this time last year, the statistics show.

The 4-year-old boy and his mother were shot in the West Side’s North Austin neighborhood about 5:20 p.m. Friday. A 19-year-old man was also hurt in the shooting in the 5200 block of West Kamerling Avenue, which a relative described as an ambush.

Later Friday night, in the Southwest Side’s Marquette Park neighborhood, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot and two other people were wounded in the 2500 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court about 10:50 p.m.

You Might Like







Early Saturday on the West Side, two men, 32 and 30, were wounded in a rifle shooting that littered the street with more than 90 shell casings.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm in the 1800 block of West 21st Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. He was standing on the sidewalk when a red car pulled up, and someone inside fired shots.

Two more men were fatally shot by the weekend’s end. A 20-year-old man was killed in the Far South Side’s Longwood Manor neighborhood about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and a 21-year-old man was killed on the Northwest Side in the Belmont Central neighborhood about 12:20 a.m. Monday.

___

(c)2017 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]