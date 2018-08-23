3,453 days: U.S. stock market marks longest running bull market rally in history

Wednesday is a bell-ringer for the U.S. stock market, which now marks 3,453 days in a bull market rally — the longest on record. The historic phenomenon has generated a wealth of substantial media accounts and analysis — all of it positive.
“The current bull market rally, which started March 9, 2009, became the longest one on record since World War II on Wednesday by avoiding a 20 percent or more decline, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices,” noted a CNBC analysis Wednesday. “The market has risen more than 300 percent since its low nine years ago. It surpassed the rally from 1990 to early 2000, which totaled 3,452 days.”
It advised investors not to fret over the milestone, but instead focus on the “solid underpinnings” driving the record-breaking run.
“The bull market narrowly survived countless panic attacks from crisis-scarred investors along the way,” wrote CNN markets reporter Matt Egan. “There was the downgrade of America’s credit rating in 2011, the feared collapse of the euro, China’s alarming economic slowdown and the dramatic crash in oil prices. Yet each scare failed to derail the steady rise of the economy and corporate profits that has underpinned Wall Street’s record-breaking run. There were close calls, but the S&P 500 never dropped 20 percent, the trigger for a new bear market.
“The remarkable run began in the ashes of the Great Recession and the scariest financial crisis since the 1930s,” Mr. Egan said. “The slow-but-steady economic recovery, coupled with unprecedented aid from the Federal Reserve, catapulted the Dow from around 6,500 to nearly 26,000 today. The S&P 500 has quadrupled from its 2009 low of 666.”
The good news is also going global.
“Stock-market dividend payouts are hitting records all over the world. Global dividends could total $1.36 trillion in 2018,” predicted MarketWatch.
Now it’s time to realy go back to WORK on Making AMERICA Great.
This IS really great news! Sadly Obamy and his followers will try to take the credit.
580 days under Trump and 2873 days under Obama. Which means it grew under Obama for all but the first 47 days of his term.
So if you give Trump credit, how can you not give Obama credit??
Truth told, stock market and economy are more a credit to the Federal Reserve than either of them. Obama, to his credit, stayed **MAINLY** away from doing anything that would hurt what the federal reserve was doing. Trump on the other hand is criticizing them and erecting tariffs that will hurt the economy and stock market.
Give Obama credit for the crash that he helped cause? You’re dreaming. Between Bush’s last-minute bailouts and Obama’s even worse bailouts (over a trillion dollars in payoffs to his benefactors), The economy contracted to about 6500 on the Dow. This from about 12,000 in the Clinton years.
Even a dead cat will bounce if you throw it hard enough at the ground. This is what economists were saying at the time. The market was trying to correct itself DESPITE Obama’s simpleton meddling.
Let’s not forget that Obama said the days of bull markets are over, and said Trump would destroy the economy. This is him admitting that he didn’t do anything to fix the economy enough to “survive Trump destroying it”.
What SPECIFIC policy of Obama do you *feel* has benefited the economy into 2018?
And how do you account for Obama being so brilliant that he could fix the economy and yet so stupid that he didn’t know what he was doing?
“tariffs that will hurt the economy and stock market”
Let’s see if I can sum up the ridiculousness of this statement.
1. America has low or nonexistent tariffs on imported goods.
2. Countries like China have triple digit tariffs on American goods.
3. China has been awash with money for the last 20 years.
5. If Trump tries to raise tariffs, he’s “starting a trade war”.
6. You *feel* that this is inherently bad for the economy and we’ll all suffer.
7. In retaliation against Trump raising tariffs, China raised theirs even more against us.
8. People like you said, “See? We told you this would happen!”
9. If China raises their tariffs because we did, it’s “retaliation”. If Trump raises our tariffs because China did, he’s “starting a trade war”. Truly, China started the trade war decades ago.
10. People like you were suspiciously silent when it came time to say that China’s retaliation is also starting a trade war and would destroy the Chinese economy. China doesn’t listen to people like you.
11. You can’t conceive of the possibility that China might blink and lower their tariffs as a result, benefiting everyone. Because then Trump would have been right all along. And smart. And good for the economy. And not Obama.