MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans living out of country sent home almost $27 billion in 2016, the highest yearly figure on record, the central bank reported on Wednesday.
The remittances rose 8.8 percent, from $24.78 billion in 2015 to 26.97 billion last year.
The central bank said almost all the money was sent to Mexico by electronic transfers, though about $600 million continues to arrive in cash or by money orders.
Remittances have become Mexico’s most important source of foreign income after auto exports of almost $34 billion per year. Remittances have far surpassed the $15.6 billion Mexico earns from oil exports and the $17.5 billion in tourism income Mexico received in 2015.
U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the U.S. might retain some remittances to pay for a wall between the countries, a project Mexico opposes.
It is unclear whether migrants sent more money home because they feared possible future restrictions on the transfers or whether they were taking advantage of the dollar’s higher purchasing power in Mexico. The Mexican peso dropped 19 percent in value against the dollar in 2016.
$27B a year going to Mexico in remittances,
An 8% tax on $27 Billion is over 2 billion which WOULD built the wall. Hey, Democrats love taxes so should jump on board?
If we freeze these remittances the money stays in the USA to go to work HERE to be taxed each time it is spent. Come on Democrats, you know how it works when it comes to tax and spend. You are SOOOOooo good taxing and spending,,,,this one is right up your alley.
Are you looking for fair treatment from Mexico or revenge? Assuming all are breaking the law and targeting a group of people based on national origin for special taxation would set a dangerous precedent.
Maybe a better way to handle this is change a few rules as follows:
1. Only the USPS or US bank can issue US Money Order – US Legal Tender backed by the US Federal Government.
2. Require 2 forms of photo ID to wire money (cash, check, MO) OUTSIDE the US or mail – security purposes.
3. Send information to ICE.