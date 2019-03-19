2020: Jeb Bush pushing for GOP candidate to challenge Trump

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said he wants a Republican candidate to run against President Trump in the 2020 election.

“I think someone should run. Just because Republicans ought to be given a choice,” Mr. Bush, who ran against Mr. Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries, said in an interview Saturday with CNN.

Mr. Bush acknowledged that Mr. Trump has a “strong, loyal base” that would be hard to beat, but that a Republican challenge against the president would be beneficial to the conservative movement.

“But to have a conversation about what it is to be a conservative I think is important,” he said. “And our country needs to have competing ideologies that people — that are dynamic, that focus on the world we’re in and the world we’re moving towards rather than revert back to a nostalgic time.

“The Democrats now are proposing new ideas, some of which I think are way out there,” he added. “And if Republicans think they can just say, ‘That’s bad,’ and not offer a compelling alternative, that could be bad for us.”

Mr. Bush made the comments while discussing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican who has yet to rule out a 2020 challenge against the president. Mr. Bush spoke at Mr. Hogan’s inauguration in January, praising the governor as being “at the top of a list of leaders that I admire today.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)