2020: Jeb Bush pushing for GOP candidate to challenge Trump
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said he wants a Republican candidate to run against President Trump in the 2020 election.
“I think someone should run. Just because Republicans ought to be given a choice,” Mr. Bush, who ran against Mr. Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries, said in an interview Saturday with CNN.
Mr. Bush acknowledged that Mr. Trump has a “strong, loyal base” that would be hard to beat, but that a Republican challenge against the president would be beneficial to the conservative movement.
“But to have a conversation about what it is to be a conservative I think is important,” he said. “And our country needs to have competing ideologies that people — that are dynamic, that focus on the world we’re in and the world we’re moving towards rather than revert back to a nostalgic time.
“The Democrats now are proposing new ideas, some of which I think are way out there,” he added. “And if Republicans think they can just say, ‘That’s bad,’ and not offer a compelling alternative, that could be bad for us.”
Mr. Bush made the comments while discussing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican who has yet to rule out a 2020 challenge against the president. Mr. Bush spoke at Mr. Hogan’s inauguration in January, praising the governor as being “at the top of a list of leaders that I admire today.”
Why do these proven losers keep thinking that anyone cares what they think; and why does the media bother to print it? Trump gave him such a beat down in 2016 that you would think he would be embarrassed to even show his face. I guess he forgot that he and his ideas’s were the laughing stock of the primaries and is under some delusion that he is now somehow relevant. Maybe his mind is clouded by the dust in which Trump left him. Keep dreaming Jeb. Maybe one day you’ll get a job at CNN and then you can bash Trump all day long every day until even they get tired of you.