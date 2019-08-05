Home » News

2020 Democrats race to nearest mics to blame Trump for shootings

GOPUSA StaffAssociated Press Posted On 11:50 am August 5, 2019
File Photo =(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates sought to lay blame on President Donald Trump following a pair of mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying his language against minorities promotes racial division and violence.

At public events and on television, several candidates pointed to a need for more gun restrictions, such as universal background checks. But they directed much of their criticism at Trump, seeking to draw a link between the shootings in Dayton and El Paso that have left more than two dozen dead and months of presidential rhetoric against immigrants and people of color.

51 shot, 7 fatally in Democrat controlled Chicago over the weekend

“There is complicity in the president’s hatred that undermines the goodness and the decency of Americans regardless of what party,” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said. “To say nothing in a time of rising hatred, it’s not enough to say that ‘I’m not a hate monger myself.’ If you are not actively working against hate, calling it out, you are complicit in what is going on.”

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said confronting white nationalist terrorism would be embarrassing for a president who “helped stoke many of these feelings in this country to begin with.”

“At best, he’s condoning and encouraging white nationalism,” Buttigieg said.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California also found blame in Trump’s use of language, which she said has “incredible consequence.”

“We have a president of the United States who has chosen to use his words in a way that have been about selling hate and division among us,” she told reporters before attending services at a black church in Las Vegas.

Harris also promises executive orders for background checks, gun dealer regulations and to ban importation of ‘assault weapons.’

On Sunday, Trump tweeted praise of law enforcement and said that “information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton” and that “much has already be learned in El Paso.” Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said he spoke with Trump, whom he described as saddened and angry following the shootings and “wants to do something about it.”

Mulvaney called recent shootings a “difficulty” facing the U.S. that “predates this administration by many, many years.” He said there should be some public discussion about gun laws as well as the role of social media, but stressed the shooters in El Paso and Dayton are “sick” people, and that “no politician is to blame for that.”

In El Paso, authorities were investigating whether the attack was a hate crime after the emergence of a racist, anti-immigrant screed that was posted online shortly beforehand. Detectives sought to determine if it was written by the man who was arrested. The border city has figured prominently in the immigration debate and is home to 680,000 people, most of them Latino.

In Dayton, the suspected shooter was shot to death by responding officers. Authorities said the shooter was carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines. No motive has been given for the attacks.

Former Texas congressman and El Paso native Beto O’Rourke said that Trump is a white nationalist. O’Rourke said El Paso “will overcome this,” as he called for universal background checks, ending the sale of weapons of war into communities and red flag laws.

“We’ve got to acknowledge the hatred, the open racism that we’re seeing,” O’Rourke said. “There’s an environment of it in the United States. We see it on Fox News, we see it on the internet. But we also see it from our commander in chief and he is encouraging this. He doesn’t just tolerate it, he encourages it.”

Julian Castro, who previously served as San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing secretary, described “a very toxic brew of white nationalism,” and called on Trump to “to try and unite Americans instead of fanning the flames of bigotry.” He pointed as well to the high rates of gun ownership in Texas, saying “the answer is not more people with guns.”

Mulvaney spoke on ABC’s “This Week,” O’Rourke and Buttigieg appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union,” and Booker and Castro were on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Yen reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne contributed to this report from Las Vegas.

capricorn1
capricorn1
12:34 pm August 5, 2019 at 12:34 pm

this man disgusts me he has no shame no morals and no tact.
america better wake up and smell the communism before its to late.

Sarah R
Sarah R
1:59 pm August 5, 2019 at 1:59 pm

What man are you talking about? Not President Trump. The only group promoting communism is the Democrat party. The Dems are promoting free education, free healthcare, free stuff of all kinds. You’d have to be from some other planet to not know that someone has to pay for all this FREE. Every one of the presidential candidates has told you that they’re going to repeal President Trump’s tax cuts that gave you, the people, more money in your paycheck and then they told you that they would raise your taxes to pay for all this free stuff that they will give freely to illegal immigrants. The Dems will control everything that you do. That is communism. They call it socialism until they take your guns then it’s communism.

    capricorn1
    capricorn1
    2:06 pm August 5, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    i was speaking of butthead pete.

Bob Sagendorf
Bob Sagendorf
2:01 pm August 5, 2019 at 2:01 pm

Only problem with your narrative, Pete, is that both shooters were Leftists and subscribed to the same kool-aid you have been drinking. If we declared Democrats as a terrorist group, we would not be having these shootings, since they would not be able to purchase these weapons legally. The only thing common in these types of shootings is that it was committed by someone from the Left, and in most cases it was a “gun-free” zone.

4drphil
4drphil
2:15 pm August 5, 2019 at 2:15 pm

The list of D presidential candidates blaming Trump for Dayton is growing. But we now know he/she/they/it self-identifies as a Fauxcohauntas supporter and is registered as a D in green county Ohio.. Comments from any Ds? . . .crickets. Apology from the indian maiden? dead crickets. Obama issues a strong pontification that recognizes the politics of the El Paseo shooter. . . but Obama’s comment on Dayton. crickets. Tin Ryan says this is Trump’s fault for creating the environment that lead to Dayton while talking to CNN in Dayton. And CNN? Strong reaction to El Paseo but nothing about Dayton.

AzRep
AzRep
2:56 pm August 5, 2019 at 2:56 pm

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump tried to blame a lot of things Monday for a series of horrific shootings over the weekend. What he didn’t do was take any of the blame onto himself or pledge to change his rhetoric.
He did blame violent video games, mental illness, the internet and a culture that promotes violence for helping to foster white nationalism and hatred behind at least one of the shootings that shocked the country.

And yet the party that has caused the greatest division in the population of this country is entirely above any blame for any wrongdoing. It’s like listening to a 6 year old, “It wasn’t me….”

My headlight quit working last night, should I blame Trump for that too?????

rockthistown
rockthistown
3:02 pm August 5, 2019 at 3:02 pm

Put & keep microphones in front of all the D candidates 24/7 & that will practically guarantee a Trump re-election. They are peddling socialism plus they are incapable of refraining from blaming Trump for every ill of society . . . all while he is doing what he can to make America better. MAGA, KAG Trump/Pence 2020!

