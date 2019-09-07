2020 Democrat Marianne Williamson: ‘I didn’t think the left was so mean’

Self-help author and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson revealed in a new interview that she’s surprised by the viciousness she’s faced from her fellow liberals since launching her longshot campaign in January.

“I know this sounds naive. I didn’t think the left was so mean. I didn’t think the left lied like this,” Ms. Williamson told the New Yorker’s David Remnick in an interview published Tuesday.

“I thought the right did that,” she said. “I thought we were better.”

Mr. Remnick had asked Ms. Williamson to weigh in on what she’s learned this year, citing the ousider candidate’s portrayal by the media as a “crystal gazing kook” for her peace and love approach to policy.

Ms. Williamson took umbrage at the interviewer’s “crystal gazing” remark, declaring that “there is no crystal” in her home.

“There is no crystal in my home, David,” she said. “There’s never been a crystal on stage when I’ve talked.

“I’ve never told an AIDS patient not to take their medicine,” she continued, citing the myriad criticisms she’s faced on the campaign trail. “I’ve never told anyone not to take their medicine. I’ve never told anyone that their lovelessness created their disease. I never told anyone they could love enough to cure their disease.”

“I’m Jewish, I go to the doctor,” she added.

While Ms. Williamson became the most Googled candidate in 49 of 50 states after the second Democratic primary debate, she has not qualified for the third round and will not appear at the debate in Houston next week.

The bestselling author is currently polling at 0.5%, according to the Real Clear Politics national average.

