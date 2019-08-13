2020 candidate Julian Castro very proud of brother who doxxed Trump supporters

Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro on Sunday said his brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro, had “every right” to publish the names of individuals in Texas who had donated to President Trump and that people should know who was funding a “campaign of hate.”

“I’m very proud of my brother,” Mr. Castro said, saying the list was published as a “lament.”

“To say, wow, just look — in [the] city that is more than 63 percent Hispanic, a lot of these big business owners who were on this list who have basically made their fortune off of the Hispanic community are putting money into the pocket of a campaign of a president that is turning around and using that money to fund something like 2,000 ads that say that there’s a Hispanic invasion in the United States,” the 2020 presidential candidate said on MSNBC on Sunday.

“I find that very disappointing, very ironic and … I believe that my brother had every right to do that and that people should know who was funding that campaign of hate,” Mr. Castro said. “I think that one of the reasons that Donald Trump tweeted at my brother is because he must be afraid that people are ashamed that they gave to him or something.”

Last week, the campaign of Mr. Castro, the congressman, published the names of 44 San Antonio-area donors on Twitter.

“Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩.,” Mr. Castro’s campaign account tweeted. “Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.'”

The Trump campaign said the congressman was inviting harassment of private individuals.

“I don’t know who Joaquin Castro is other than the lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth. Joaquin is not the man that his brother is, but his brother, according to most, is not much. Keep fighting Joaquin!” the president also said on Twitter last week.

But the congressman, who is the chairman of his brother’s presidential campaign, has defended the move, saying the information is publicly available.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)