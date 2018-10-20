Loading posts...
Home News 20 Pakistani men jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in northern England
Now reading: 20 Pakistani men jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in northern England
20 Pakistani men jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in northern England
Amere Singh Dhaliwal, Irfan Ahmed, Zahid Hassan, Mohammed Kammer, Raj Singh Barsran, and bottom row from left, Mohammed Rizwan Aslam, Abdul Rehman, Nahman Mohammed, Mansoor Akhtar, and Mohammed Irfraz, ten of the twenty men jailed in Huddersfield, England. (West Yorkshire Police via AP)

20 Pakistani men jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in northern England

LONDON — Twenty men have been jailed for raping and abusing more than a dozen teenage girls in the city of Huddersfield in northern England.

The men were found guilty in a series of trials this year. A judge lifted the reporting restrictions Friday.

Nasarat Hussain, Sajid Hussain, Faisal Nadeem, Mohammed Azeem, Wiqas Mahmud, and bottom row from left, Manzoor Hassan, Niaz Ahmed, Mohammed Imran Ibrar, Asif Bashir and Mohammed Akram, ten of the twenty men jailed in Huddersfield, England. (West Yorkshire Police via AP)

Amere Singh Dhaliwal, whom prosecutors said was the gang’s ringleader, was found guilty of 22 counts of rape and sentenced earlier this year to a minimum of 18 years in prison. The judge told him “your treatment of these girls was inhuman.”

The cases are the latest in a series of U.K. prosecutions for child sexual exploitation involving men of mostly Pakistani heritage.

The cases have heightened racial tensions and spurred criticism of both local authorities who failed to protect vulnerable girls and police, who often did not listen to the victims.

© 2018 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (2 votes cast)
20 Pakistani men jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in northern England, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. England ASKED for this, by allowing these cockroaches into their country in the first place. The ONLY “good muslim” is a decomposing one.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

  3. . Tommy Robinson gets jailed without a trial for trying to expose this travesty. What happened to the brave Brits who fought two world wars but are now doing nothing when being invaded by hoards of peace loving low life’s.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    • Not nearly sufficient punishment. The appropriate punishment for all of these muslim satan worshipers is to cover them with pig entrails followed by beheading on international TV. Line them up, leaders first to least senior member of this group last and force the remaining ones in the line to witness the demise of their leaders first.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply