LONDON — Twenty men have been jailed for raping and abusing more than a dozen teenage girls in the city of Huddersfield in northern England.
The men were found guilty in a series of trials this year. A judge lifted the reporting restrictions Friday.Amere Singh Dhaliwal, whom prosecutors said was the gang’s ringleader, was found guilty of 22 counts of rape and sentenced earlier this year to a minimum of 18 years in prison. The judge told him “your treatment of these girls was inhuman.”
The cases are the latest in a series of U.K. prosecutions for child sexual exploitation involving men of mostly Pakistani heritage.
The cases have heightened racial tensions and spurred criticism of both local authorities who failed to protect vulnerable girls and police, who often did not listen to the victims.
© 2018 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]20 Pakistani men jailed for sex abuse of teenagers in northern England,
Join the discussion
England ASKED for this, by allowing these cockroaches into their country in the first place. The ONLY “good muslim” is a decomposing one.
These Muslims are evil! Islam does not view females as equals to males. Religion of peace? Ha! My ***!
. Tommy Robinson gets jailed without a trial for trying to expose this travesty. What happened to the brave Brits who fought two world wars but are now doing nothing when being invaded by hoards of peace loving low life’s.
Here is their choice – deport them back to Pakistan or hang them by their balls.
Not nearly sufficient punishment. The appropriate punishment for all of these muslim satan worshipers is to cover them with pig entrails followed by beheading on international TV. Line them up, leaders first to least senior member of this group last and force the remaining ones in the line to witness the demise of their leaders first.