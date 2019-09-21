1,200+ people join teen’s pledge to abstain from having children until climate change is tackled

More than 1,000 people have joined a Canadian teenager’s pledge to not have children until world governments take climate change more seriously.

As of this writing, 1,270 people have signed a petition agreeing to the following condition: “I pledge not to have children until I believe the government has done enough to ensure a safe future.”

The movement — dubbed #NoFutureNoChildren — was started by Emma Lim, an 18-year-old McGill University student who said she has “always wanted to be a mom, for as long as I can remember.”

“But I will not bring a child into a world where they will not be safe. I would like to see the government develop a comprehensive plan to stay below 1.5 degrees [Celsius] of warming,” she said to Insider, referring to a United Nations report finding the Earth’s temperature has raised 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) since the 18th century.

On the pledge’s website, Ms. Lim wrote: “I am facing a future of economic instability, of food scarcity and extreme weather. What if I have to sacrifice my child’s education to pay for a new house? What if my house becomes uninsurable? What if I have to pay for clean water? What if my city becomes unsafe and I have to flee or if my baby is sick, but the hospitals are overflowing with people fleeing worse conditions?? For many people these fears are already reality.”

“I am giving up my chance of having a family because I will only have children if I know I can keep them safe. It breaks my heart, but I created this pledge because I know I am not alone. I am not the only young person giving up lifelong dreams because they are unsure of what the future will hold. We’ve read the science, and now we’re pleading with our government,” she said.

Ms. Lim’s pledge is the latest in a movement of young people who have decided to take climate activism — and to them, their futures — into their own hands.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, and other young people testified in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday, calling on U.S. lawmakers to “listen to the scientists” and “unite behind the science” and take actions toward solving climate change.

