12 shot in 13 hours in Chicago, including two teens and 65-year-old woman

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were killed and a woman in her 60s was wounded in the leg in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.

At least 10 others were shot across the city within 12 hours Tuesday. The double homicide happened about noon in the 3400 block of West Fulton Boulevard, authorities said. Neighbors said the shots apparently came from a passing SUV.

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital with a head wound, and the 16-year-old boy, Malik McNeese, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital with head, back and arm wounds.

Authorities said the teens were outside on a sidewalk when they were shot by someone in a black SUV. A 65-year-old woman in the house behind them was hit in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was stabilized, police said.

Neighbors said the woman had just moved to the neighborhood and the teens were standing in front of her house when they were shot.

A 51-year-old man who lives across the street said he was lying in bed when he heard about seven gunshots. He and his wife rushed outside to find the two teens lying on the ground, shot.

“In the past year there’s been so much shooting, it’s pathetic,” said the man, who works at a hotel laundry service. He did not want to be named.

The woman with him said she recognized one of the boys as her son’s friend. She said the woman who was shot just moved to the block and kept to herself.

The woman said she rushed across the street to help the boys.

“It hurt my heart watching them lying on the ground struggling to breathe. I’m glad my baby was inside. This used to be a nice neighborhood where kids could play.”

The 16-year-old lived in the 3200 block of West Walnut Street, about two blocks from the shooting, according to the medical examiner.

In other shootings:

–Simmison McGruder, 23, was killed and a man in his 20s was critically wounded in the Homan Square neighborhood about 11:15 p.m., police said. They were in the 3200 block of West Lexington Street, just down the street from the Harrison District police station, when McGruder was shot in the head and left arm and the other man was shot multiple times. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead. McGruder lived in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

–About 11:05 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot during an apparent attempted carjacking in Chatham. He was sitting in a parked car in the 7500 block of South Champlain Avenue when three people got into the car and tried to take it, police said. One of them shot him before they fled. The man got himself to Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. His condition was stabilized.

–A 23-year-old man was left in critical condition after someone shot him in the torso about 5:30 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood. Police discovered him in the 6700 block of South Perry Avenue and paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he’s being treated for the wound.

–Someone shot a 21-year-old man in the forearm in the 3400 block of West Polk Street about 4:50 p.m. He walked into St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound, and he’s in good condition.

–A store clerk wrestled a gun away from two men trying to rob him and shot them, according to police. The robbery attempt happened in the 5800 block of West Chicago Avenue about 4:45 p.m. A 34-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, and a 35-year-old was shot in the upper leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. They were both in critical condition.

–A 23-year-old man was shot in the right forearm near Douglas Park on the West Side about 4:30 p.m. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition, police said. He was driving when a dark Chevy approached and someone inside fired shots, striking him.

–Shortly before 1 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while riding in a car at 69th Street and Lafayette Avenue in Englewood, police said. An acquaintance drove him to 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard, where he called police. The man was taken in good condition to a hospital.

–About 12:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the right armpit at 79th Street and King Drive as he was driving in the Chatham neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

