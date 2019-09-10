$10M: One America News sues Rachel Maddow, MSNBC for defamation

A conservative news outlet is suing MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, her network and its parent corporations for defamation for calling the network Russian propaganda.

According to the lawsuit by One America News Network, Ms. Maddow “maliciously and recklessly” smeared the network by saying it “really, literally, is paid Russian propaganda.”

The lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California seeks $10 million from Ms. Maddow, MSNBC, Comcast Corp. and NBC Universal. The suit also accuses Comcast, which also owns NBC Universal, of refusing to carry OANN because it “counters the liberal politics of its own channel, MSNBC.”

According to the Daily Caller, the July attack by Ms. Maddow was prompted by a Daily Beast article stating that OANN on-air reporter Kristian Rouz is a “Russian national on the payroll of the Kremlin’s official propaganda outlet, Sputnik.”

Based on that, Ms. Maddow told her audience that OANN, which President Trump often praises as even better than Fox News Channel, “really literally is paid Russian propaganda.”

In a statement to the site Law and Crime, Skip Miller, attorney for OANN, called the remarks “false and malicious.”

“One America is wholly owned, operated and financed by the Herring family in San Diego,” he said. “They are as American as apple pie. They are not paid by Russia and have nothing to do with the Russian government. This is a false and malicious libel, and they’re going to answer for it in a court of law.”

Where to watch One America News.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 4.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 4.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









