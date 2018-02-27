100,000 noncitizens registered to vote in Pennsylvania

More than 100,000 noncitizens are registered to vote in Pennsylvania alone, according to testimony submitted Monday in a lawsuit demanding the state come clean about the extent of its problems.
The Public Interest Legal Foundation, which has identified similar noncitizen voting problems in studies of Virginia and New Jersey, said Pennsylvania officials have admitted noncitizens have been registering and voting in the state “for decades.”
But state officials have stonewalled PILF requests for access to the data that could expose the problem, the group says in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Harrisburg.
“For months, Pennsylvania bureaucrats have concealed facts about noncitizens registering and voting — that ends today,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said.
He said Pennsylvania had already admitted to a “glitch” dating back to the 1990s that had allowed noncitizens applying to renew driver’s licenses to be offered the chance to register to vote. Mr. Adams said he now wants to find out how bad the problem is overall.
Pennsylvania officials wouldn’t respond to the lawsuit, nor to the 100,000 noncitizen number.
“We’re not going to comment on anything related to litigation,” said Wanda Murren, director of communications and press at the Pennsylvania Department of State.
The 100,000 number cited in the lawsuit comes from testimony given by Philadelphia Commissioner Al Schmidt, who revealed the glitch in the state motor vehicle bureau’s systems that prompted noncitizens to register to vote.
Mr. Schmidt didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.
While Pennsylvania refused PILF record requests, the group did manage to obtain data from some counties, and found several curious cases.
One man, Felipe Rojas-Orta, canceled his registration last year, filing a handwritten note saying he was not a citizen. He had, however, registered as a Democrat and voted in three separate elections, including most recently 2016, the year of the presidential race.
A woman had her registration canceled in 2006 as a noncitizen, yet re-registered to vote twice — and cast ballots in some elections. That woman, a registered Democrat, is still active in the system, the lawsuit says.
Yet another woman voted in 2008 and 2012, had her registration canceled in 2014 because she wasn’t a citizen, then reregistered and voted in 2016, according to documents filed in court. She was registered as a Democrat.
The federal “motor-voter” law requires states to make voter registration available at motor vehicle bureaus, but also pushes states to try to keep their voter rolls clean. Under the law, private parties can sue to press states to perform the cleansing.
Pennsylvania officials repeatedly refused requests under the law, according to the lawsuit. The state would only let the PILF look at records related to voters stripped from the rolls because of death or change of residence.
The PILF says that’s a misreading of the law.
The group has released reports in the past detailing more than 1,000 noncitizens registered to vote in New Jersey and more than 5,500 registered in Virginia. Roughly a third of those from Virginia actually cast ballots.
The numbers only include people whose registration was canceled because they later said they weren’t citizens, and thus ineligible to vote. Analysts say it’s difficult to figure out how many others are registered but never discovered because they don’t self-report.
President Trump’s voter integrity commission was supposed to try to get a broader handle on that question by checking voter rolls against government databases. But Mr. Trump disbanded the commission amid a series of lawsuits and questions over the panel’s activities.
The democrats cannot allow the extent of illegals voting to be brought to light. If they can’t cheat, they can’t win in a majority of elections, and they are painfully aware of that fact. They will fight to the death anything that promotes fair and equitable elections.
Like “The Borg” in Star treck, the DemoRats panic if they loose contact with the Communist Hive. Also like the Borg they strive to assimilate all others into their hive in order to enforce hive unity in both thought and action. They are the extreme opposite of freedom and liberty.
That is why so many states REFUSED to comply with the Investigation trump tried to start last year. CAUSE THOSE DEMS IN CHARGE, refuse to let people know the TRUE extent of the # of illegal invaders who are voting..
AND WORSE< Chi-raq was said, last night on the CBS evening news, to be looking to EXPAND VOTING RIGHTS to illegals in the city?!?!?!?!
How Plugged up is that!?
How true,. teapartyproud! That leaked DNC memo about how their election prospects would be “NEGATIVELY IMPACTED” if the “Dreamers” were deported should pretty well TELL us they are ALREADY voting in our elections, which is why the Commucrats are so HELLBENT on keeping them all HERE. They can’t VOTE if they’re NOT HERE. Surely even the damned COMMUCRATS would not have the GALL to be mailing “absentee” ballots to MEXICO!
100,000 voters can make the difference in an election as to who gets elected at the local level (depending how many illegals are registered in a local district), the state level and at the National level. Liberals are diluting the American Citizens vote. We are going to have to divide our Country into two or have a Civil War to destroy all liberals.
And you can rest assured if they are saying 100,00 it is actually higher than that. The dims really do not want the truth to come out regarding the breakdown of the actual numbers or there would be open rebellion by the honest citizens of the country. This voting by noncitizens has really got to stop!
Very true toad stool. THIS IS WHY i feel it should be LEGAL for the fed govt to tell ANY STATE allowing illegals to vote
“As long as you are allowing said illegal aliens to vote, NONE OF YOUR STATE’s representatives at the federal level, will be allowed to VOTE ON ANY Federal legislation, and ALL Federally impacting votes FROM YOUR state will be ignored as well”
Toad Stool, that “100,000” is in ONE STATE. If you multiply that number by ALL states, then it’s a LOT more than “100,000”. Surely NOBODY here believes that 100,000 illegals in Pennsylvania are the ONLY illegals voting in our elections? Pennsylvania is not even that BIG an “immigrant” state. How MANY illegals do you think are voting in CALIFORNIA, where they obligingly not ONLY give them a driver’s license to use as ID, but thoughtfully attach a “motor voter” registration form where all they have to do is check that box that says, “Yes, I’m an American citizen and legally qualified to vote” (wink, wink) and PRESTO–they’re an American voter. You can BET the illegal voters in California, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico–plus their neighboring states–number in the MANY MILLIONS. And yes, that IS enough votes to decide the outcome of an election. Our country is being STOLEN out from under us–PHYSICALLY by the invasive COCKROACHES pouring across our unsecured southern border and FEEDING off American taxpayers on welfare–and by ILLEGALS VOTING in our elections.
100 voters can make that difference.
So….President Trump was RIGHT AGAIN!!!!!!! Hmmmm…time to end the corruption and Demonrats are scurrying from drowning. Looks like the truth always comes to the surface. Pennsylvania and all other states need to clean up this illegal mess and DACA must be shut down end of story.
Yes, but why did he disband the “voter integrity commission” which was investigating all this? Why does nothing ever come from the voter fraud that is exposed everywhere?
IIRC it got disbanded, cause too many states refused to comply.
SO where the hell are the penalties and PUNISHMENT examples? ,,,,Crickets !! Has our justice department been so neutered that the criminals can break our laws at will, with NO fear of consequences. EXAMPLES need to be made and posted on the MEDIA. Visuals of arrests and perps behind bars need to replace the street protesting illegals,,,,and visuals of ICE agents swooping in on those illegals carrying protest signs is a good place to start for a media message buzz. Liberals want to target swing states, then Ice needs to show up there FIRST, right where the leaders are organizing.
Man, we don’t need to go to all that trouble. Simple lynchings will suffice…
[SO where the hell are the penalties and PUNISHMENT examples? ,,,,Crickets !! Has our justice department been so neutered that the criminals can break our laws at will, with NO fear of consequences. ]
Unfortunately, YES our INjustice dept has been neutered, to the point democrats, and illegal invaders these days, seem to fear NOT breaking the law….
I agree about the lynchings. On the surface this seems like a “harmless crime” and nobody really got hurt, etc. But in reality, they are subverting our representational ability. We’re still getting taxed though.
Taxation without representation is tyranny. By muddying the waters on our representation, they are silently changing the USA into a tyrannical state. This is treason.
I would not shed a single tear if they set the penalty for voter tampering at Death. Death, to be carried out in public, within one week. Hanging works just fine.
Back in the day, executions were in the town square. You would take your kids to a hanging and say, “See that Billy? That’s what happens to criminals. You don’t want to be a criminal do you? Good.”
Why, yes, Inluminatuo, yes they have! Because the Justice Department and FBI are INFESTED with Obama holdovers and other VERMIN of a LEFTIST persuasion who are BLOCKING everything Pres. Trump tries to do, and outright SABOTAGING any efforts to hold lawbreakers in government accountable for their crimes.
And in response to this:
“illegals carrying protest signs is a good place to start for a media message buzz. Liberals want to target swing states, then Ice needs to show up there FIRST, right where the leaders are organizing.”
Good plan, except the lousy, Leftist LOON Lying media would NEVER broadcast THOSE “visuals.” Just as they NEVER talk about all the good Pres. Trump has done since elected!
What is the consequence for these officials allowing the registration and votes by illegals, and then attempting to conceal this? Apparently they think they are not answerable for their actions.
None. Just like it seems there are no consequences for all these mayors and governors who WILLFULLY Flout immigration laws, and have declared they are sanctuaries…
ALL CAUSE WE HAVE A SPINELESS waste of space known as the dept of injustice.
Apparently they are NOT, since NONE of them has been prosecuted. Or if they have, the media sure isn’t talking about it, but then that is no surprise, as 99.9% of ALL media has been TOTALLY co-opted by the COMMUCRAT propaganda machine.
Well HELLO, if someone won’t bat an eye to break into your country illegally to defraud legal Americans of jobs and welfare, what would prevent him from illegally voting for the right to stay and keep the UNEARNED benefits rolling in? Those who break little laws when pressed will break the big ones, so WHY IMPORT THE MENTALITY OF ILLEGALITY, when we already have enough home grown Democrats with criminal political criminal mentality do deal with? Another reason to start deporting the Dreamers as “Fast and furiously” as Obama gave their companieros guns to shoot our agents on our border, our citizens in our streets, and our legal votes in corrupted elections. So much for gun control, not to mention automatic weapons which are OK for foreign illegals who invade, but not LEGAL Americans who defend.
Which is why i can’t understand WHY SO MANY idiots (even many of my former co-workers) who call themselves, conservatives, are actually supporting these pushes to put in place MORE laws.. WHEN THE ONES WE ALREADY HAVE WERE ignored…
“Thou shall not murder”
“Thou shall not shoot at others”
“Thou shall not own a gun if mental”
“Thou shall not have a firearm in a gun-free zone”
WHAT THE HELL are they snorting, if they think making yet MORE laws will all of a suddenly make crooks go “OH, so we are not supposed to break laws.. OK”
Excellent point, Ituser. What is needed is NOT more LAWS, but more ENFORCEMENT of the laws we already have!
“We’re not going to comment on anything related to litigation,” said Wanda Murren, director of communications and press at the Pennsylvania Department of State. And why, exactly, are you the ‘director of communications’ ??? Did you get a PhD in the fine art of “no comment” ?
Commucrats are ALWAYS under investigation, because they are ALWAYS violating laws–so THIS “can’t comment on an active investigation” is one of their FAVORITE ways to avoid taking responsibility for what they are doing or have already done. You notice Obama used that one a LOT–unless a Republican or a Conservative or a law enforcement officer was being investigated–then he sure didn’t hesitate to comment on it, did he! Remember “The police acted stupidly,” practically FIVE MINUTES into his FIRST DAY in office, although he knew NOTHING of what had actually transpired, except that police had arrested a black man. It is OBVIOUS he ASSUMED the cops were in the wrong, as he did EVERY SINGLE DAY he occupied our White House!
AND, even with this extreme number of non-citizens registered to vote, President Trump won Pennsylvania. The actual margin of victory across the nation, if citizens’ votes ONLY were counted, was likely 10 million. If they can’t have illegal voters of whichever kind, the Dems know that they’ll be eliminated from offices in all but a few locations – NY, CA, Chicago, Baltimore, DC, and several other large urban locations.
If you remember, it was IN PA, where Stein sued to get a recount, which some how ‘stopped out of the blue”, after they found DOZENS OF voting Precincts, who had votes counted in the BOOKS, but when the boxes were opened, NO WHERE NEAR THAT # of votes actually recorded…
That’s why I said all along these lib-toons saying, “But, but, Hillary won the POPULAR VOTE.” was UNADULTERATED BULL PUCKEY. NO way did she win the “popular vote”, if you deduct the MILLIONS of illegals voting, dead people voting, people voting early and OFTEN in multiple precincts, etc. that voted for her. And that’s not even COUNTING all the VOTING MACHINES they likely rigged to CHANGE VOTES from Trump to Hillary! As I recall, they were caught dong THAT, too. That’s because the Commucrat Party has fallen so deep off the LEFT END that NOBODY with any sense will vote for them, and the ONLY way they can win an election is to STEAL IT.
I’m sick and tired of demoRATs bragging that hitlery won the so-called popular vote. We knew all along WHO those votes came from, certainly not the live true American Citizens.
It’s not just illegals. I have received two invitations to register to vote from the Secretary of State of California. One in Los Angeles county and one in Riverside county where I own property. I could easily register in both place and fulfill the Democratic dream of vote early, vote often. It would even look legal.
This should be a big deal but it’s being ignored by Fake News network sites. The media is a big part of a leftist attempt to overthrow the Trump government.
Of course this is being ignored by the lame stream media. IT PROVES WE AND TRUMP WERE right in claiming there was a lot of fraud going on.
In case you haven’t noticed, Snowy, the Left-toon “News” organizations–which is about 99.9% of TV and newspaper media in this country–ROUTINELY ignore REAL news in favor of FAKE NEWS and outright Commucrat Propaganda.
Control of the house of reposenstive,s in Va Was decided by a coin toss, because both candidates tied in the general election after the recount. Wonder how many illegals contributed to that outcome.
even if only 1 was recorded, that’s still IMO 1 too bloody many.
Interesting that it’s the same state where the New Black Panthers were Mau-Mauing voters in the 2008 election.
Immediate deportation when apprehended.
And immediate exiling all the crooks in office, who not only ENABLED THIS TO GO ON, but who were trying to COVER IT UP by ignoring the court orders to release info.
Just confirming what we’ve always known.
Illegals voting in our elections needs to STOP before the mid-terms. It is ILLEGAL and UNCONSTITUTIONAL for NON-CITIZENS to vote in our elections, and yet they are doing so, even ever-growing numbers to the point they can actually control the outcome of the election–does it make sense to have people in the country ILLEGALLY voting for Congressional representatives or Presidents? If these people are winning elections because of ILLEGAL VOTES (and I hope you ALL know I am talking about COMMUCRATS here–who NEVER met an illegal vote they didn’t like) who do you think those people are going to represent? Certainly not us AMERICANS and legal immigrants!
Annnd NOW you know why the Commucrats are so HELLBENT on keeping illegals–including the “dreamers”–in the country instead of deporting them. Because they can’t ILLEGALLY cast votes for Commucrats if they are NOT here. I submit that is the SUM TOTAL of their “concern” for “dreamers” and OTHER illegals.