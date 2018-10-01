10 lessons learned from the Kavanaugh hearings

As an academic, I am always looking for teachable moments. The following is a list of 10 lessons some of our nation’s foremost senatorial leaders have taught us during the past month’s Kavanaugh hearings.
Lesson No. 1: Women are innately good. They are sinless. They always tell the truth. They are heroic. Their emotional balance is perfect. Men are bad. They always lie. They are toxic. You should always believe a woman. Never believe a man.
Lesson No. 2: If men are strong and silent, don’t trust them. If they are confident and quiet that means they are insensitive. Logical, stoic and controlled men are closeted micro-aggressors. If, however, you can tempt a man to become emotionally vulnerable, quickly pivot and suggest that he lacks discipline and restraint. Question his temperament. Make it very clear whether he’s emotionless or emotional, that his masculinity, by definition, is bad and femininity is good.
Lesson No. 3: If you’re a man you’re damned. If you maintain your composure, you’re a toxic male. If you react with indignation, your temperament is in question. You are damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
Lesson No. 4: When you fail to do your job, always blame the victim for your negligence. If you have pertinent information, don’t do anything with it. Sit on it. Hide it for 30 days. Don’t give it to the relevant authorities. Don’t give it to the leaders of the opposing party. Don’t give it to your committee’s governing chairman. Don’t give it to the FBI to investigate.
By all means, don’t let the accused know about this information. But at the last hour, when it’s too late to do anything, blame the accused. Shine the light of interrogation in his eyes. Ask him why he doesn’t want the FBI to investigate the information you withheld from the FBI. Make it look like it’s his fault that you didn’t do your job in the first place. Accuse him of not wanting full disclosure when in fact you’re blatantly guilty of nondisclosure.
Lesson No. 5: Liberal claims of egalitarianism are a lie. The sexes are not equal. Men are inferior. Men are the problem. If we could just immaculate all of culture, we would all be better for it. We would all live in a utopia if it weren’t for men.
Lesson No. 6: Vacuums are always filled. A vacuum of principle will be filled by power. When good men abdicate their responsibility to lead, the vacuum will be filled by bad men and bad women. Stop honoring chivalry and charlatans always stand ready to fill the void. When you spend decades besmirching the idea of male leadership don’t be surprised to find men that don’t know how to lead and don’t be surprised to find Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein more than willing to do it for them.
Lesson No. 7: Lady Justice is apparently not blind. In fact, she seems to be well aware of race, gender, color of hair and tone of voice. She sees the tears and the quivering chin. She peaks under her blindfold and makes judgments, not because of objective facts, but rather by how she feels. The scales of credibility are tilted toward emotion rather than balanced by the weight of the actual evidence.
Lesson No, 8: Due process is evil. The Western tradition of presuming someone innocent until proven guilty is clearly laden with bigotry. It is driven by male dominance and chauvinistic aggression. It is insensitive and misogynistic. Anyone who expects the accuser to corroborate her claims is an advocate of rape. If you want to prove you support women, then never ask them for any evidence of a purported crime and never hold them to the same standard as that of men.
Lesson No. 9: If a man is accused of being a witch, then he’s a witch. Salem (otherwise known as the U.S. Senate and our nation’s media) will bind him and throw him into the deep. If he drowns, he’s a witch. If he floats, he’s a witch. Either way, he’s a witch. All because a drunken teenage girl said so.
Lesson No. 10: It turns out the “Mike Pence Rule;” you know that rule about accountability and staying above reproach; that rule the mainstream media and late-night comedians mocked relentlessly; that rule about not putting yourself in any situation that could lead to questions of your integrity; it appears that this rule might actually have some merit.
News flash for today’s young men: If you don’t go to parties where a bunch of 16- and 17-year-old girls are drinking and getting drunk, you likely won’t have to worry about telling the U.S. Senate someday that you didn’t abuse or rape them and you probably won’t have to explain your juvenile jokes about “ralphing” in your high school yearbook. Maybe, just maybe, the moral standards of conservative Christians like Vice President Mike Pence aren’t all that bad of an idea after all.
• Everett Piper, president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is the author of “Not A Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth” (Regnery 2017).
If Christine Blasey Ford was involved in, or witnessed a crime performed by Brett Kavanaugh and did not report it; she is CULPABLE in any crime thereafter.
I know you’re trying to be “cute”, but what you wrote is standard modern Democrat reasoning.
If you can call it “reasoning”, that is.
Before doing a polygraph examination, there should have been a psychological evaluation. She would have failed that and thereby negated the need for the polygraph. But then, her lawyers weren’t looking for truth.
I’d love to see all the dems on that committee have to undergo a polygraph!
The Democrat’s attack on Kavanaugh is right out of the Christian Passion play, but rewritten where it is secular passion that is now to be played with and used as a weapon. Kavanaugh himself is not the real target of their attack, nor Trump the claimed origin, but the actual CREATOR endower of our civil rights mentioned in the American Declaration of Independence from whom they so dishonestly and uncivilly would grab the power and credit of social endowments for themselves, to obfuscate America into a nation of dependency upon THEMSELVES alone, the Creator destroying newly self-appointed secular national redeemers. They in their lust to play god fear most the loss of power which they love more than their unborn children in the womb, fear most the image of ANY who would represent and instill a CREATOR redeemer concept back into the modern American soul and Spirit whom they see fit only for destruction by any means who threatens their invested destructive secular self-serving social consumption. If He who is nominated bears a Creator image, able to redeem them and their country from the tyrrany of beguiled secularism, he not they becomes the one deserving to be crucified BY ANY MEANS, to demean the Media mocked imaginary “Sky Pilot”. They themselves put on the role of a Pontius Pilot to wash their hands of Judicial assumed innocence and equal protection under the law, openly clamoring for Spartacus, but inwardly clamoring for Barabbas whose image they represent.
What true and feeling cognizant Christian witnessing the Kavanaugh crucifixion did not recoil and recall the prophetic words of Isaiah;
“ He was despised, dispised and rejected of men, a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief,,, and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.,,,,,, But he was wounded for our own transgressions, he was bruised for our own iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.,,,,,,All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way.”
Lets hope this victim is healed by not only American Stripes but Senatorial Stars
I am confused. They believe one woman who said that Brett Kavanaugh groped her and don’t believe 65 women, the ones who signed a letter saying Brett Kavanaugh did not do this.
And the accuser was not Investigated ONCE by the FBI ??? Is this not a Onesided Justice.
It takes little time on the Computer to look at HER background in Highschool and College! She was considered the WILDEST of the bunch going to parties and drinking into a stupor. Apparently she regretted not have kept the names of All the Boys she had sex with!
The hate against Kavanaugh’s mother for as a Judge making MS. Ford’s family loose a house!
Her hatered for President Trump.
Her work and support for Plant Parenthood ?
Should those allegations not be enough to investigate by FBI before she can DESTROY a MAN,Husband, Father, Son and the Whole Nation in uproar???
>> The hate against Kavanaugh’s mother for as a Judge making MS. Ford’s family loose a house! <<
Please don't perpetuate this rumor, it weakens your other points.
“They believe one woman”
They couldn’t care less, she is just a tool they can use
Here is the part it seems no one has noticed
Not only is there ZERO evidence that the event ever existed, but 100% of the evidence which does exist REFUTES it
That is mind boggling, they have zero evidence it ever existed and 100% of the evidence which does exist refutes it
But we are now going to spend seven days looking for what they believe must exist
What we will find is more lying, mudslinging, attempts to bully others into pulling endorsements, anything to obscure the fact they have nothing and just simply declare he is guilty because this is what they want everyone to believe
I am just hoping we can find 51 individuals in the Senate with enough integrity to see if they fail on this line it is all over for anyone with any integrity
Evidence doesn’t matter to dems though.
Exactly and besides all those who have testified to his character, Dr Ford’s testimony is not only full of hot air it is full of holes…the facts be damned!! What’s seriously disturbing is some of these women who are leaders of their women’s movements seem to be giddy as if their team won the Super Bowl. I believe women should be treated with dignity and respect but it seems some of these women’s movements aren’t really movements but mobs and aren’t too concerned with the facts whatsoever and could care less that someone whom they may not agree with politically or otherwise is being offered up as a sacrifice on the altar. The ultimate objective or rather ulterior motive behind many of these women’s movements is to abolish the “patriarchy” whatever that is. Women who are sexually abused should be reporting the crime to law enforcement not writing letters to their local politician. Go back and re-watch her testimony and you’ll see how she shifts gears out of her different voices to match her testimony. Seems very deliberate are pre-rehearsed.
Yes. because those 65 women are republicans, so to the dems it MATTERS NOT WHAT THEY SAY.
Sad state of our society and culture. Will we ever recover? Will the Left ever see the consequences of their lies and deceitful behavior? If only I was more optimistic. Never before have I so often wanted to reach through my TV and butch slap so many.
[Will the Left ever see the consequences of their lies and deceitful behavior? ]
IMO< no. The complicit media will ensure it.
I thought the Salem Witch Trials ended in the spring of 1692, after a group of young girls (jealous and delusional) in Salem Village, Massachusetts, claimed to be possessed by the devil (EVIL) and accused several local women of witchcraft. As a wave of hysteria spread throughout colonial Massachusetts, a special court convened in Salem to hear the cases; the first convicted witch, Bridget Bishop, was hanged that June. Eighteen others followed Bishop to Salem’s Gallows Hill, while some 150 more men, women and children were accused over the next several months…Sounds familiar relating to the Kavanaugh hearings…The Democrats with their delusional woman are the Demons and promoting this hysteria in our Country. Calling Kavanaugh EVIL…they are the Judges (senators) that will bring this country to its knees. A Sad Day for America…that the Judiciary Committee allowed only Hearsay Evidence to be presented as Fact and Truth-same as the Salem Witch Trials.
I think we’re waiting to see what kind of “evidence” the corrupt FBI can fabricate in seven days.
2 reasons to not move to California, Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein. Both fighting to show America what happens when Socialists/Communists take over a state.
Its not just ca like that. WA (seattle area) a sizable chunk of NY, same for IL, Or, Colorado, NJ.. AND any other state with a sizable college town.
Austin, Texas is actually going to put up for a vote changing the name of the city to “Obamaville.”
Add moon-beam to that list.
America witnessed a modern day crucifixion all right—all paid for by Soros. Her social media was scrubbed, her bio at Stanford has been altered several times in the past month, the elevator attack on Flake was staged by members of Soros’s multitude of organizations. This Ford bimbo is being cleaned up, all records altered or hidden and forced down our throats just like Soros did for Hussein Bozo and America sure bought that one. Apparently it takes blood in the streets before we do ANYTHING to stop Soros from interfering in our government. Where is the continuing investigation on HIM???!!! NOTHING is being done to stop him. It’s not even being talked about. And I HOPE everyone reading this will call the judiciary Committee TODAY and DEMAND Communist Di Feinstein be investigated. She and her husband have made multi millions off the commie Chinese, she’s had a commie Chinese working as her chauffeur for TWENTY years and now she withheld Ford’s letter until Soros/Bozo could plan their strategy to where it would do the most damage to Kavanaugh. WAKE THE HELL UP AMERICA!!! Bozo’s Coup has ALREADY happened and WE are witnessing the implementation of it. THEY, the commucrats have decided we are GUILTY until proven innocent. WE are witnessing the FINAL destruction of our judicial system.
The Senate has to fix this. Change the rules to not admit any evidence against a nominee that is more than 5 yrs old and no evidence not accompanied by a police report. This will stop it in its tracks! They cannot pay someone to dream up and say whatever they want about someone.
“The Senate has to fix this”
But that requires the people to not vote for morons in the first place
Yes, the liberal world is crumbling before their very eyes and they are not going to go down without a fight even if it requires they have to expose themselves for who they really are
They like to campaign as sane, rational individuals when deep down they are just nuts
IMO if the crime can’t be LEGALLY Prosecuted, any evidence/claims of it should never be aired in public in the senate.. Otherwise what the hell are statutes of limitations for?
In that State there is no statute of limitations for sexual assault. That’s why they could bring it up. Otherwise they couldn’t, or if they did it would not matter.
Lesson 11: Never mind the fact you have ZERO evidence for the event outside Ford’s head
Lesson 12: Ignore the fact 100% of the evidence REFUTES such an event ever existed
Lesson 13: Claim we need to keep looking until we find what we are looking for. If nothing is found next lesson
Lesson 14: Lie, fabricate, manufacture, invent
Lesson 15: Declare he is guilty anyway
There is garbage in the dump with less stench than this
alinsky socialism on display.
This does prove that the democrats will lie, cheat and steal to win. I’m afraid that the republicans are to nice, they don’t realize that our way of life and America is on the edge of losing everything that men and women have died for. This is not nice, nice, its WAR!!!! They want the power to take over and remake America. Soro’s is behind it, but he lets others do his dirty work, to keep his hands clean and sin free. Yes he will die, but watch his son coming up. He has been trained very well. The torch will pass to another evil Soro.
I would have loved to hear someone at the hearings say this: “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Did you see today’s presser by trump/ One of the reporters grilled him about his statement on “A # of politicians are crooked” (or something to that effect), and she asked “SO got any names to give us”.>?
I would have loved it if he replied “SURE. Get congress to release the names of ALL those people who’ve had to be covered by that congressional hush fund!”
What I have to wonder about is why do so many people believe Dr. Ford when four out of five people she lists in the party say they were not at the party. I cannot for the life of me understand why there is one Republican undecided at this point. I don’t count Senator Flake as a Republican, so he doesn’t count. But Senators Collins and Murkowski should not be on the fence in this case. I think that we must be getting to the point of no return… We will see who will be taking the mark.
They don’t believe what is true; truth has no cash value. They believe what they want to believe and what will further their agenda of gaining power and money.
Even Flake has to know that he’s being raped by the Demoncrats to further their satanic agenda. As for Collins and Murkowski, they should understand that this satanic attack will be detrimental to ALL women who have been, or ever will be, sexually abused, assaulted, or raped; and doubly detrimental if it succeeds.
No man should EVER step aside when accused until the woman provides substantial evidence that the event took place. An accurate description of the event MUST include: time, place, perpetrator’s name, witnesses’ names, and a police report which was used to swear out a warrant, with such police report having been filed and the warrant sworn within 7 calendar days.
BTW, let’s get this started with the release of the names, dates of occurrence, and accusers’ names for ALL parties involved in the Congressional Sex Assualt and Sex Discrimination slush fund payoffs. ALL testimony provided in ALL those situations must be provided with current sworn affidavits to the Ethics Committee of both The House and The Senate. If any serving member is involved in any of those paid-off allegations, they must be stripped of any committee membership and censured by the House or Senate where they are currently serving. Then for ALL cases with verifiable evidence, begin FELONY proceedings against every one of them, with trials to be held in a rural area of a state which the Senator or Congressperson has never resided or represented.
>> If you don’t go to parties where a bunch of 16- and 17-year-old girls are drinking and getting drunk, you likely won’t have to worry about telling the U.S. Senate someday that you didn’t abuse or rape them <<
Unless one of those (now) women "remembers" that you were at those parties. Or might have been. Or someone who looked like you might have been. Or …