10 Hour School Days? Kamala Harris Says Yes

GOPUSA StaffUnited Press International Posted On 6:30 am November 9, 2019
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., introduced a bill that would award grants to schools that stay open for longer hours and close fewer days to closer fit the schedules of working parents.

Harris said the legislation would award five-year grants of up to $5 million to school districts that commit to developing academic, athletic or enrichment programs from at least 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at elementary schools serving a high number of low-income families. The schools would also have no closures during the school year except for federal holidays, weekends and emergencies.

It would require that schools not close for parent-teacher conferences, professional development or any other reason without offering alternative activities for the full day free of charge for students.

Additionally, schools must not increase the amount of time teachers and staff have to work unless they choose to work additional hours and are compensated fairly.

“With the vast majority of schools closing at or around 3 p.m., two hours short of the standard full-time workday, parents are often left in a bind,” Harris said. “Additionally, summer breaks present a challenge; in fact, three in four parents report at least some difficulty finding childcare during that time period.”

The bill would provide an additional $1.3 billion in annual funding for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers to allow up to 1.8 million children to access additional summer programming.

At the end of the five-year grant period, the Department of Education would be required to publish a report on lessons learned from the pilot program, including approaches to align school and work schedules as well as changes in parental employment rates, student performance and teacher retention.

4 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:39 am November 9, 2019 at 8:39 am

Humm…..Kamala Harris wants to con you into believing that the government will provide for your every need. This is the con and deception of socialism. Give up your life, freedoms and rights to the government, they will take care of you.

But it is a Lie, Con & Deception.


The Liberal Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, immorality and the lack of integrity.

    rosech
    9:57 am November 9, 2019 at 9:57 am

    So, I ask, while she grew up in Canada did she attend 10 hrs. so her mother could work for her? Did the teachers get a good salary for their work of 10 hours? Sounds like she slept during her education there and knows nothing, but was available be a ***** to get into other positions as a democrat communist. She is pathetic and hoping she removes herself from the list of clowns who think they can win anything unless it is illegal and then they go for it big time! CIAO, Kamala and back to your dictatorship CA.

backpacker
9:09 am November 9, 2019 at 9:09 am

From the article above: “The bill would provide an additional $1.3 billion in annual funding for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers to allow up to 1.8 million children to access additional summer programming”. In other words, 21st Century Communist Brainwashing Learning Centers”. The communist indoctrination schools will be the new parents and the biological parents, will not be raising their children!!!!! How is that for the truth, Kamala Hillary Phony Hag Laugh Harris?

praireliving
9:19 am November 9, 2019 at 9:19 am

An underhanded way to take further control of children and indoctrinate them. Schools already provide breakfast and lunch, now it will be dinner too. How about just setting the schools up as residential facilities and the students won’t even need to go home to their parents? The state will raise them.

Make no mistake this isn’t about helping families it is about destroying families. Once that happens the state is in control and big brother.

