1: Fox News dominates cable news coverage of North Korea summit

Fox News Channel’s coverage of the North Korea summit on Monday won the ratings race according to Nielsen Media Research, with primetime host Sean Hannity reaching an audience of almost 6 million viewers.

Fox News essentially vanquished its cable news rivals. During the day, Fox drew 2 million viewers while MSNBC got 1 million and CNN 869,000. During prime time hours, Fox News enjoyed an audience of just under 5 million viewers, while MSNBC garnered 2.4 million and CNN 1.9 million.

“Hannity” was the ratings king with 5.9 million viewers, outpacing both CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime” and MSNBC’s “Special Coverage.” Mr. Hannity’s program also landed as the No. 1 telecast in all of television with total viewers.

“The Ingraham Angle” ranked second with nearly 4.6 million viewers with “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in third place with 4.2 million viewers. Fox News also aired 11 of the top 15 cable news primetime telecasts.

Both Mr. Hannity and Fox News anchor Bret Baier were granted exclusive sit-down interviews with President Trump in the aftermath of the summit.

