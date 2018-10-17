$1.2 million: City of Atlanta settles with fire chief let go for his faith

The former fire chief of Atlanta who has argued over the last few years that he was fired for his Christian faith and beliefs got some good news yesterday.
On Monday the city of Atlanta agreed to pay Kelvin Cochran $1.2 million in the wake of a federal district court ruling in December 2017 that found some of the city’s policies that led to his termination are unconstitutional.
“To actually lose my childhood dream come true – [my] profession, where all of my expectations have been greatly exceeded – over my faith, the very faith that caused me to get my job, ultimately has cost me my job,” Cochran says.
Cochran argues he was fired for his Christian faith and beliefs. The case began in 2014 after Cochran self-published a men’s devotional book he had written on his personal time. While the book does mention biblical sexual morality, attorney Kevin Theriot of Alliance Defending Freedom points out it was only a brief mention in the 162-page book.
“Government officials can’t force employees to get permission before engaging in free speech,” says the attorney. “As the court found, the city can’t leave such decisions to the whims of government officials.”
The court determined last year that Atlanta’s rules restricting non-work speech for Christian men that Cochran wrote were too broad and allowed city officials to unconstitutionally discriminate against views with which they disagree.
“All Americans are guaranteed the freedom of actually believing and thinking in such a way that does not cost them the consequences that I’ve experienced in this termination,” adds Cochran.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Keep the faith, bro.
May God protect and strengthen all His faithful children. Amen.
Luong the Viet
Congratulations to his church. God works in mysterious ways, His Wonders to perform.
I’m thinking a huge need just got served.
Thank you for your service! Thank you for fighting this injustice! May you enjoy the rest of your blessed life.
“To actually lose my childhood dream come true – [my] profession…”
OK but did you really? Yes, it was detoured, but not destroyed. You have a million dollars. You can move to another city and join the fire department there. Your childhood dream continues.
I’m not sure what’s really going on here. As a Christian I definitely sympathize with him getting fired for his faith, which was undoubtedly wrong, but then he got a really big check. Now he’s complaining about how they wounded his inner child (that’s how it sounds to me). How long do you need to be a fire chief before you can cross that dream off your bucket list?
And was your dream to be a fire chief, or to be a fire chief in Atlanta only? You got the money. you can move. If you really need to follow your dream, you have the wherewithal to do so.
And let’s get real here. He was the fire chief for Atlanta. That’s some impressive experience. Are you going to tell me no other city would want him? C’mon. He could *easily* get a job in a smaller city, and even start Day 1 as fire chief. If I was mayor of Montgomery I’d snatch him up in a minute.
Something fishy here. It doesn’t add up.
It was the OFFICIAL, acting on a personal gripe acting that violated the fire chief’s freedom, not the City of Atlanta.
These individual, activist politicians (and if applicable, their co-conspirators) should be the ones paying the price for their ignorance and arrogance, not the people that are getting their money stolen from them through taxes.
This should have been a civil suit directly against the official(s), personally, not the office. Sadly, the PEOPLE, taxpayers of Atlanta are the ones that paid that fine, not the official.
This is why politicians never learn their lessons…the money doesn’t come out of their pockets, but rather from the taxes that should be better spent elsewhere, or returned to the people.
“To actually lose my childhood dream come true – [my] profession…”
Is that what you think just happened? How sad.
Talk to your Father. His plan is bigger than yours.
I never did get to be a singing cowboy. You have been blessed.
Too bad it wasn’t only taxpayers who voted for the offending city officials who had to pay the bill.
But, good for him!